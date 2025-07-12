The Ultra-Creamy And Rich Pasta Dish You Should Always Order At Olive Garden

When foodies catch a jonesing for elevated comfort food, no place has the cure for what ails quite like Olive Garden. The casual Italian-American dining chain's pasta menu is stacked with satisfying offerings blanketed in creamy sauce. But, not all of its players hit quite the same. In Tasting Table's ranking of six popular Olive Garden pastas, the chain's chicken tortelloni Alfredo took first place.

The official Olive Garden website describes the dish as "Asiago cheese-filled tortelloni baked in Alfredo with a blend of Italian cheeses and toasted breadcrumbs, topped with sliced grilled chicken." That sharp, nutty asiago gives the dish savory depth that was missing from other parmesan-centric pasta we sampled. The chicken tortelloni Alfredo is anything but bland on the palate, and also hits the mark texturally — praise which couldn't be said of every pasta dish we taste-tested for this ranking.

The chicken tortelloni comes topped with the same cheesy sauce used in Olive Garden's iconic chicken Alfredo pasta (which ranked fourth on our list). In execution with the tortelloni, however, that same Alfredo sauce arrived thicker, richer, and creamier. We're chalking up the notable textural difference to the fact that the chicken tortelloni Alfredo gets oven-baked and also includes breadcrumbs (two thickening agents). That tenure in the oven gives this dish visible browning that stokes the appetite and lends to its savory dimensionality.