Is Olive Garden's Iconic Alfredo Sauce Really Made From Scratch?

Here at Tasting Table, our goal is to celebrate good food and the folks who enjoy it. When Anthony Bourdain defended a small-town restaurant critic who caught pretentious backlash for loving Olive Garden, we felt that. The casual dining chain champions accessibility, but not at the expense of compromising quality. Anyone who's ever seen an episode of "Restaurant Impossible" (or had the character-building experience of working in a professional kitchen) has likely had their suspicions piqued over more than a few industry practices. But happily, within the cozy Garden walls, the Alfredo sauce is made from scratch in-house daily using just a few ingredients. No pre-made jarred sauce here.

Chicken fettuccine Alfredo appears in our list of the 18 absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden, and it scored highly in our ranking of popular Olive Garden pasta dishes. Considering the sauce's perfected assembly, these high marks come as perhaps no surprise. According to the official Olive Garden website, the fettuccine Alfredo is blanketed in "Our signature alfredo sauce made fresh in-house every morning with ingredients like parmesan, cream, garlic and butter." The entree costs $17.49 at a restaurant location in Queens, NY and includes a side salad or soup. But, to get right to the heart of all things O.G., Tasting Table sat down with Terrence Tookes, executive chef for Olive Garden, for an exclusive interview.