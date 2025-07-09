The Wholesome Way Anthony Bourdain Defended A Small-Town Olive Garden Fan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The year was 2012. North Dakota-based newspaper columnist Marilyn Hagerty wrote an article singing the praises of Olive Garden. The Olive Garden in Grand Forks, North Dakota, wrote Hagerty, totally ruled and served her a knockout chicken Alfredo, which we get. O.G.'s chicken Alfredo made Tasting Table's roundup of the 18 absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden. But, when Hagerty's innocuous review suddenly went viral, the feedback was more condescending than commiserating. Snobbish internet bullies teased her positive take on the fast-casual Italian-American chain. That is, until late great Anthony Bourdain stepped in to defend her from the viral vitriol. Bourdain took to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter to back up Hagerty's everyman perspective, writing, "Very much enjoying watching Internet sensation Marilyn Hagerty triumph over the snarkologists (myself included)."

Among the restaurants Bourdain himself practically worshipped, Olive Garden is sorely missing from the list. Still, other unfancy chain restaurants made the list with gusto. Bourdain was an outspoken, self-proclaimed fan of Waffle House and In-N-Out Burger. He also admitted to loving Popeye's mac and cheese as his go-to guilty pleasure food. Even though Olive Garden didn't seem to rank high on the classically trained French chef's personal radar, his (and Hagerty's) recognition of its accessibility stands. A few weeks after his initial tweet, Bourdain returned to social media, posting, "Marilyn Hagerty's years of reviews to be a history of dining in the America too few of us from the coasts have seen. We need to see."