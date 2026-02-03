10 Walmart Marketside Prepared Pastas, Ranked

There's no labor of love quite like pasta making. It's a culinary art, not because it's overly complicated or because it calls for an entire cupboard's worth of ingredients, but because it requires patience and finesse — and quality flour never hurt. I've only ever attempted the craft under the supervision of a trained chef during cooking classes. And even then, I've ended up with uneven noodles. Plus, don't get me started on the stuffed pastas, which present an entirely new challenge of measuring the right amount of filling and creasing the edges so none seeps out.

Is it all worth it? I can't lie: Yes, it is. But, concurrently, the entire saga makes me grateful for fresh, store-bought options — the kinds that go from the package to the pot to your plate in mere minutes and satisfy those pasta cravings — some of which you can find readily available in Walmart's grab-and-go section. The store's Marketside brand has you covered for all kinds of stuffed pastas, from ravioli and tortellini to sacchetti. All of its options are a win in terms of both convenience and price, but I wanted to see which of those picks offered hearty, Italian-inspired, and rich flavors all wrapped up in tender pasta. So I sampled several options from the brand and ranked them based on their quality and taste. They may not replace the experience of handmade pasta, but I found a few pastas that come close.