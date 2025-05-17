We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Penne alla vodka first became popular in the 1970s after chefs looked to update an Italian classic with a modern twist of vodka. Adding vodka to a classic red sauce will elevate your typical Sunday gravy, of course, making each ingredient smell and taste better. The herbs become more herbaceous, the tomatoes become sweeter, and other seasonings become more pronounced. Quite frankly, this deepening of flavors is likely why vodka sauce has become so popular in the 2020s.

The slight heat the liquor brings and the sweet acidity of tomatoes are balanced by heavy cream and cheese, giving the sauce a mouth-coating texture. Plus, the alcohol burns out of the vodka while it cooks, thus enhancing flavor without imparting the effects of alcohol. Though there are minimal ingredients, making a slow-simmered sauce takes time, which many home cooks don't have. Thankfully, some jarred pasta sauce brands produce restaurant-quality vodka sauces.

Now, not all brands are equal. To find the best, I conducted a taste test of 16 vodka sauces so you don't have to. All are available nationwide in 24-ounce jars. The quality of ingredients, nutrition facts, texture, consistency, and price were all considered, along with the overall taste. Here are 16 store-bought vodka sauces ranked from worst to best.

