The Difference Between Mezzelune And Ravioli Simply Comes Down To Shape

Take a stroll down the pasta aisle at your local grocery store, and it's easy to see there are quite a few different shapes available. But when you turn to freshly made artisan pasta, there are far more options that are possible — some with few distinctions from one another. Two pasta shapes that might appear the same to some include ravioli and mezzelune. A closer look, however, reveals subtle differences that set them apart. Let's unravel the subtle yet surprising secrets of mezzelune and ravioli, exploring their origins, shapes, and when to use each delicious variation of the pasta shape.

At their core, mezzelune and ravioli do have a lot in common. They are both filled pasta shapes traditionally made with a simple dough consisting of flour, water, and an egg, stuffed with savory fillings, and topped with delicious pasta sauces. However, the key difference lies in their shape. Mezzelune, which translates to "half moons" in Italian, are crescent-shaped or half-circle pasta pockets, while ravioli, which comes from an Italian word meaning "to wrap," are usually square or round with two layers of dough enclosing the filling.