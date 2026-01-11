14 Target Good & Gather Prepared Meals, Ranked

As if we needed another excuse to make a trip to Target. The bullseye-marked retailer beckons with its chic home goods, affordable garms for all, and beloved dollar spot at the front of its stores, filled with deals too good to pass up. But the appeal and everyday practicality don't stop there. There's also plenty of goodness to be found in Target's grocery section, particularly under its Good & Gather line. This private label food brand is the store's biggest, and it's beaming with staple products, all made with real, clean ingredients. It's unlikely you'll find artificial flavors, synthetic colors, artificial sweeteners, or high fructose corn syrup here. Good & Gather products cover everything from dairy, produce, deli, pantry essentials, and even snacking nuts. But today, we're zeroing in on one especially convenient corner of the lineup: pre-prepared meals.

These meals can be found in the refrigerator section of the store, and I recently picked up a feast of 14 different options to find out which ones are good and, conversely, which ones aren't worth gathering. A bevy of pasta picks ended up in my cart, in addition to flavored chicken dishes, pulled pork, and salads. I quickly prepped each one per the instructions on the packaging, then judged them based on their range of flavors, integrity of ingredients, and overall appeal. Here's how each Good & Gather meal fared, from my least favorite to the ones I would gladly add to my weekly shopping list.