14 Good & Gather Snacking Nut Flavors, Ranked

The conversation and controversy that is RTO (return to work) is still happening this many years post-Covid. And office workers, like my recently RTO'd husband, are struggling to find their footing. Among other issues, one of the most interesting hurdles that has affected my husband and me both has been — what's he going to eat?

Being at home, he has gotten into the habit of making small omelets, grabbing apple slices and peanut butter, and having the freedom to see what is in the fridge or pantry if he gets peckish or wants a small meal. But he doesn't have that luxury anymore. And having fresh, healthy food options whenever you want does not translate easily to the office. Yes, it's easy to make lunch, but what about those other grumbly tummy times?

That's the question that sent me looking for nutritious snacks — meaningful calories, low saturated fats, some protein, fiber — that were still tasty and wouldn't get mundane. While scouring the aisles, I found some dried fruits, cacao, and then came upon the immense amount of Good & Gather flavored nuts available. And as far as what I was looking for in a nutritious snack, they checked a lot of boxes. But I had to see how they tasted.

So, I grabbed as many as I could, sat down with my husband, and drove into the true test of a good snack: flavor! And based on my wants nutrition-wise and how snackable these nuts are, I've ranked them from worst to best.