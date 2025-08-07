14 Good & Gather Snacking Nut Flavors, Ranked
The conversation and controversy that is RTO (return to work) is still happening this many years post-Covid. And office workers, like my recently RTO'd husband, are struggling to find their footing. Among other issues, one of the most interesting hurdles that has affected my husband and me both has been — what's he going to eat?
Being at home, he has gotten into the habit of making small omelets, grabbing apple slices and peanut butter, and having the freedom to see what is in the fridge or pantry if he gets peckish or wants a small meal. But he doesn't have that luxury anymore. And having fresh, healthy food options whenever you want does not translate easily to the office. Yes, it's easy to make lunch, but what about those other grumbly tummy times?
That's the question that sent me looking for nutritious snacks — meaningful calories, low saturated fats, some protein, fiber — that were still tasty and wouldn't get mundane. While scouring the aisles, I found some dried fruits, cacao, and then came upon the immense amount of Good & Gather flavored nuts available. And as far as what I was looking for in a nutritious snack, they checked a lot of boxes. But I had to see how they tasted.
So, I grabbed as many as I could, sat down with my husband, and drove into the true test of a good snack: flavor! And based on my wants nutrition-wise and how snackable these nuts are, I've ranked them from worst to best.
14. Smooth Ranch Cashews
Cashews are a good source of protein, vitamin K, and magnesium. And there are some studies out there that suggest they can help reduce blood pressure and triglyceride levels. And with only 160 calories per serving and 5 grams of protein, this choice seemed a no-brainer. Who doesn't like ranch?
But as soon as I opened the bag, I knew these might be problematic. The scent was potent, and so was the visible, powdery spice. And all concerns were immediately confirmed by popping just one of these in my mouth. The powdery seasoning was choking and intense. These literally tasted as if someone had dumped a whole packet of ranch dressing mix into the little bag of cashews.
I don't know that anyone would be able to eat these as a snack, even fans of ranch, which I am. They are just too much. Sadly — hard pass.
13. Sweet Fig Glazed Cashews
My husband is a big fan of figs. And these cashews have fig paste and fig concentrate as a flavoring, so I thought they would most likely be a big hit with him. At only 150 calories per serving, 1 gram of dietary fiber, and 4 grams of protein, I was pleased. That was until I tried them.
The flavor that hit my tongue immediately upon tasting these was in no way associated with fruit or nuts. The flavor was oddly reminiscent of a salty, sweet, Caroline-style barbecue with a vinegary finish. They had a weird tang that hit the back of the throat immediately after the strange introduction, making the entire engagement unsatisfactory. And when checking out the ingredient list, beyond the sugar and fig paste, there was indeed vinegar there.
Without telling him the flavor, I gave one of these to my husband to try, and he immediately asked, "Are these barbecue?" So, I knew I wasn't making it up. While not as off-putting as the ranch, this is also a pass.
12. Honey and Lavender Glazed Almonds
Floral flavors have been trending over the past few years and don't seem to be going anywhere. Consumers tend to bend toward these options due to the healthy aesthetic they seem to give to food and beverages alike, whether it's deserved or not. So, I wasn't surprised to see lavender as part of one of the Good & Gather flavor options.
Almonds are very high in nutrients, including vitamin E, are heart-healthy, and have been found to improve gut health. So, with only 140 calories per serving, 2 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of protein, I was excited to try these honey lavender almonds.
I felt I was prepared for the lavender, but in these nuts, it was quite high on the taste scale and presented as perfumey. There was a sweet taste to them, but absolutely no flavor of honey. Despite trends, this isn't one to buy into. While closer to the taste profile that is promised than those ranked lower, this one still didn't land.
11. Taco Seasoned Peanuts
Peanuts are a great source of vitamin B3, antioxidants, and are thought to be very heart-healthy. A serving of these particular taco seasoned peanuts has 160 calories, 2 grams of fiber, and a good 5 grams of protein. And while they looked highly flavored and tempting peeking through the clear window on the bag, I was quickly reminded how looks can be deceiving.
As soon as my teeth met these peanuts, there was a complete disconnect as an outer shell seemed to pop off and add an overly obvious and strange crunch before delivering the regular texture of the peanut. I immediately thought these peanuts had gone bad and spat them out, only to see a very clearly defined outer shell. Upon looking at the bag once more, I saw that under the taco seasoning description were the words "crunchy coated."
The coating is so unnecessary and drew far too much attention away from the flavor, which was an extremely subtle taco seasoning. Instead of creating some sort of strange peanut encapsulation, G&G should have focused more on the taco-seasoned aspects of these nuts, as there is not much there to go on, if any at all. They don't taste bad, which is more than I can say for the ones that ranked lower. But the poppable coating is too much to get past.
10. Chili Lime Peanuts
These Chili Lime Peanuts seem to mean business with their darkly coated, burnt orange exterior. And they did indeed come in strong. As soon as I popped a few of these into my mouth, the lime sharply prickled my palate with a sour tartness that caused my jaws to seize. Once my palate seemed to empty a bit of the citrus, the garlic came through for a moment, only to be followed by a small, subtle heat that quickly dissipated. Then, as not to be forgotten, the sour, citric flavor of the lime reappeared and seemed determined to stay a while.
Now, I am a fan of lime, but this particular taste isn't a pleasing one. It's actually one I was in quite a hurry to get rid of. While the nutritional stats are okay at 170 calories per serving, 2 grams of fiber, and 6 grams of protein, it doesn't make up for the flavor. These will give you more quantity on the snack side, but I just don't think they are worth it. I wouldn't want to eat more.
9. Hot Honey Cashews
The first thing that struck me about these cashews was the size — they were huge! And with a serving size of about 18 pieces, these would definitely be a substantial snack with only 170 calories, 1 gram of fiber, and 5 grams of protein.
As a fan of hot honey, I looked forward to the heat that immediately kicked the back of my throat, albeit a little hard, while a sweetness that seemed apologetic slid across my tongue. The sweet to heat is well-balanced, comes in hard and fast, but doesn't really carry much flavor with it. There was no richness of honey, only sweetness. And the heat seemed to be just that, without offering any identifiable sources. However, I will say this is not something my husband cared about. He enjoyed just having the sweet heat.
The flavor of the cashew itself was the strongest and most identifiable. It gave this snack a very natural, meaty flavor that held a sweetness of its own. This is much better than the ones ranked lower, although still not exactly as promised. But for someone looking for a snack and not actually looking for the specific flavors, I feel this is going to fly under the radar and satisfy.
8. Pizza Flavored Cashews
A saucy pizza scent immediately emanated from this bag upon opening. The bright, burnt orange-colored flavoring gave me every indication as to where this taste profile was going to go. And I was not disappointed.
Upon first taste, the oregano and basil of the tomato sauce came through on my palate and sent a zing across my tongue. The flavor was thick like a seasoned tomato paste, but I didn't dislike it. While these did come in a little high on the salt, they maintained a decent level on the savory aspect.
I do have to say, though, with 160 calories per serving, less than a gram of fiber, and only 4 grams of protein, these did not seem to be the best nutritious snack I was looking for. They reminded me very much of pizza-flavored Combos or Totino's pizza rolls. A guilty pleasure that I do appreciate, but it's not something I want to have on the regular.
7. Everything Seasoned Cashews
I am a big fan of everything bagels. I even have a spare jar of the everything bagel seasoning in my spice rack so I can add even more of everything to anything I choose. So, these cashews had me very excited. And while they actually looked quite plain, the taste was anything but.
The sesame, garlic, onion — all the "everything" was there! The flavor stayed at an appropriately low level and didn't come across as overseasoned, at least not to me. I felt that the cashew was still given space to come through with its meaty texture, savory flavor, and slightly natural sweetness.
However, these may just be for big fans of the everything taste. They won't be going in my husband's lunchbox for work, as he is not that kind of a fan. When he tasted them, he immediately said, "Yuck." So, I guess these aren't for everyone.
But if your spice rack looks like mine, I'd suggest you give these a try. With only 160 calories per serving, 1 gram of fiber, and 5 grams of protein, I think some will agree that these are everything you could want in a snack.
6. Dill Pickle Cashews
The last year has been a big dill for the food industry as dill pickle flavors seem to have soared in popularity. On restaurant menus and at the grocery you can find anything from dill pickle hummus, chips, candy, juice, soda, and nuts. And for fans of this tart trend, these cashews will not disappoint.
Even before these cashews could hit the tongue, the sour, dill vapor of flavor filled my mouth. Just one bite was all it took for juicy tartness to flood my palate, strong and refreshing. These are a solid dill delivery system with the meatiness of the cashew standing out amongst the strong flavors.
These would be a great little side to any sandwich or wrap. As a savory snack, I think these would be delightful, with each serving having 160 calories, 1 gram of fiber, and 4 grams of protein. Thankfully, my husband agreed.
5. Lightly Salted Roasted Mixed Nuts
This lightly salted mix brings in all the value of almonds and cashews and adds the benefits of hazelnuts and pecans — zinc, healthy fats, and plant compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties. At only 170 calories per serving, 2 grams of fiber, and 5 grams of protein, this slightly subtle blend packs a big punch.
I found the salt level on these nuts to be at just the right amount, as everything came across flavorful but also clean and natural. I also appreciated that Good & Gather picked a mix that didn't include peanuts and Brazil nuts, as the more generic mixes do. As a child, whenever there was a get-together and a can of mixed nuts was brought to the table (because back then it always was), we would pick out the pecans as fast as possible and always, always leave the Brazil nuts.
So, while this doesn't give a very exciting flavor profile like some of the others, this mix does deliver a very filling and nutritious snacking option. That's why I feel secure placing it here among the top five.
4. Sea Salt Dry Roasted Pistachio Kernels
Pistachios are lower in calories and fats compared to other nuts, and they deliver some great nutrients like vitamin B6, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. Plus, this little green nut really serves up the fiber and protein, with one serving of these coming in at 160 calories, 3 grams of dietary fiber, and 6 grams of protein. And bonus, these have already been taken out of the shell.
While I had expected more bite from the sea salt, due to the level delivered in the other sea-salted flavors, I didn't mind this one being more subtle. The savoriness of the roasted pistachio had enough flavor on its own without needing to be overly salted or biting. And the smokiness they had added a sophisticated aesthetic that the other nuts didn't have, making them rich and delectable. These seem fancy and would more than satisfy an everyday snacking moment. Although I will say the flavors ranked higher on this list will beat out fancy any day.
3. Honey Roasted Peanuts
When I was a kid, honey roasted peanuts were about as inventive as it got when it came to flavoring nuts. And while that might make me sound like I'm 100, Planters honey roasted peanuts didn't hit the scene until 1985! It was a much simpler time, and people adored the occasion that prompted a can of honey roasted peanuts.
The glossy, crispy layer that formed over these nuts still delivered the delightful texture and candy-like crunch that I remembered. The lazy glaze of the honey gave just the right amount of sweetness to the savory nut. And that bit of salt that bites through took the flavor up a notch, allowing the richness of the peanut to soar into the satisfying aftertaste.
With 170 calories per serving, 2 grams of fiber, and 7 grams of protein, these tasty treats are still hard to beat. Hard, but not impossible.
2. Glazed Donut Almonds
When I see flavors like Glazed Donut Almonds, I always find them to be a bit silly. While I did believe these nuts were going to have a sweet glaze to them, nowhere in my wildest imaginings did I believe that they were going to taste like a donut. How is that even possible? Surprisingly, it is.
The visible glazed coating on these almonds gave the visual impression of a donut glaze and was delightfully crispy. The sweetness level stayed on the low side, leaving the savoriness of the almond to come through. Just a slight bit of saltiness was present and made the glazed nuts all the more enjoyable. But it was on the aftertaste that I found the distinct overall flavor of a glazed donut, as if I had just had one.
These were fun and easily filling with 150 calories per serving, 2 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of protein. The more I ate, the sweeter they grew, but never went into a candied category. These make for a great small snack, but need to be watched. It is too easy to eat a lot of these, which quickly negates anything resembling a nutritious snack.
1. Himalayan Salted Dark Chocolate Almonds
Dark chocolate in and of itself can be very nutritious. It's a good source of antioxidants, is shown to help aid in heart health, and some studies have shown it to be beneficial in brain function. So, when one wants something sweet, it isn't a bad choice at all. And when it comes to these Himalayan salted dark chocolate almonds, with 170 calories per serving, 3 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of protein, the choice might be one of the best snack options to make.
There is a deep, dense layer of 64% cacao that I enjoyed biting into long before the snap of the almond erupted. The sea salt was immediate after breaching the chocolate and showed up sharp and playful, taking the flavor to the highest heights of decadence. There was a rich savoriness to these nuts that made each bite seem all the more fulfilling. And with the size of the almonds and the size of the serving, this snack satisfies fully and quickly. With a flavor and nutritional value that the other nuts couldn't beat, this choice was simple.
Methodology
I went looking for a tasty snack that wasn't just empty calories that I could pack for my husband to take to work. Nuts are nutrient-dense, provide energy, are a good source of fiber, and are packed with healthy fats, so that was a great place to start. Little did I know that Good & Gather was going to offer so many tasty options.
These flavors were tasted from plain to sweet to savory in order not to overwhelm the palate. At least five from each pack were eaten and pondered over. How they tasted was the top criterion in ranking, followed very closely by the nutrition they offered as far as calories per serving compared to protein and fiber.
Some choices were very quickly and easily ruled out. Some are great for a "once in a while" snack. And the top five are going to be ones I put on my usual list. Of course, as not to defeat the purpose, I will be sticking to the serving size when sending them along with packed lunches and when snacking on them on my own at home. But I feel like these serving sizes are more than filling.