How To Make Your Own Taco Seasoning Better Than Store-Bought
We all want bold, zesty flavor in our favorite Mexican-inspired dishes. One of the easiest way to get that is with a packet of taco seasoning, which, despite the name, works in almost any recipe, not just for tacos. It's become a pantry staple in many households — but have you ever considered making your own? There are plenty of reasons to make a homemade taco seasoning mix: It's simple to do, can save you money and time when made in bulk, and gives you control over the ingredients. Store-bought packets can harbor things you'd rather avoid, such as excess salt, artificial additives, and unnecessary preservatives.
With just a few common spices, you can create a personalized taco seasoning blend, but you do want to get it right. To gain some insight on making the ultimate taco seasoning that beats store-bought varieties, we reached out to an expert. Jorge Guzmán is a James Beard Award finalist, chef and partner at restaurants Chilango in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sueño in Dayton, Ohio, and he shares his thoughts, starting with sourcing the components.
"One of the best things you can do is to make sure the spices you buy are not old or rancid," says Guzmán. "Buy from a reputable spice store or go online to some of the really great spice stores available." Many grocers cater to chefs who value freshness for maximizing spice flavors and aromas. Some, like Sprouts, even have bulk spice bins for scooping up only the needed amount of each ingredient. Mainstream bulk-bin options exist as well, including Winco.
Some spices scream taco seasoning! Here's what they are
Guzmán has some recommendations for specific spices to include in a taco seasoning mix, ones that are key to the classic flavor you're seeking. But some nuances still exist, depending on the desired level of heat and whether you're open to exploring deeper. "If this is for the ground taco type of seasoning, we are thinking about some of the key ingredients — cumin, smoked paprika, and salt," he explains. "Those are KEY flavors in what most people think of when talking about 'taco' spice ..."
However, Guzmán offers up an alternative you may not have considered. "If you want to be the real star of your cul-de-sac, add some ground guajillo, ancho, or pasilla." he says. Then there's the option for special or unique things to toss in the mix. To Guzmán, that means chicken or tomato bouillon, which he calls a secret ingredient that he would add to most spice mixes and salsas.
Ratios matter in a carefully concocted spice mix, particularly a highly flavored taco seasoning blend. Guzmán keeps the ratio advice simple: "Go easy on cumin, a little goes a long way," he cautions. "I would use about ⅓ of the amount of cumin vs any other spice." The rest is up to personal discretion and differing palates. Popular taco seasoning spices to include, in addition to cumin and smoked paprika, are chili, garlic, onion powders, dried oregano, and cayenne.