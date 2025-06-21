How To Make Your Own Taco Seasoning Better Than Store-Bought

We all want bold, zesty flavor in our favorite Mexican-inspired dishes. One of the easiest way to get that is with a packet of taco seasoning, which, despite the name, works in almost any recipe, not just for tacos. It's become a pantry staple in many households — but have you ever considered making your own? There are plenty of reasons to make a homemade taco seasoning mix: It's simple to do, can save you money and time when made in bulk, and gives you control over the ingredients. Store-bought packets can harbor things you'd rather avoid, such as excess salt, artificial additives, and unnecessary preservatives.

With just a few common spices, you can create a personalized taco seasoning blend, but you do want to get it right. To gain some insight on making the ultimate taco seasoning that beats store-bought varieties, we reached out to an expert. Jorge Guzmán is a James Beard Award finalist, chef and partner at restaurants Chilango in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Sueño in Dayton, Ohio, and he shares his thoughts, starting with sourcing the components.

"One of the best things you can do is to make sure the spices you buy are not old or rancid," says Guzmán. "Buy from a reputable spice store or go online to some of the really great spice stores available." Many grocers cater to chefs who value freshness for maximizing spice flavors and aromas. Some, like Sprouts, even have bulk spice bins for scooping up only the needed amount of each ingredient. Mainstream bulk-bin options exist as well, including Winco.