Olive Garden Customers Say Forget Fettuccine, And Order Alfredo Sauce With These Noodles
Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce has major fans. It's one of the top-ranked sauces at Olive Garden for good reason. The iconic Alfredo sauce is made from scratch and has netizens sharing the many ways this creamy delight can be enjoyed. "Olive Garden [Alfredo] sauce is so well done. It has been decades since I worked there & I still think it's one of the most solid [Alfredo] recipes I've come across," gushed one lover of the stuff on Reddit. "Yeah their Alfredo sauce is god tier," agreed another.
Though fettuccini Alfredo may be the most commonly known order, customers have customized plates by switching up choices of noodles. It's not just fettuccine that tastes delicious served with Alfredo. Olive Garden visitors are hacking the menu by ordering Alfredo spaghetti or meals made with angel hair pasta and the sauce. "Alfredo spaghetti is the way to go," insisted one Redditor. "I'd body that pasta," added another. Not only are customers adjusting orders by changing up the pasta, like asking for rigatoni covered in Alfredo sauce, but they are also further enhancing orders with toppings of shrimp, chicken, mushrooms, spinach, and sausages.
When customizations are worth the upcharge
Know that changing noodles and adding toppings can result in adjustments to the final price of your bill, but the splurge can be just the ticket to an incredible order. "One of the best things about the menu at OG, and maybe it's more props to the POS system, is that there are ways to make anything you want with any of the ingredients you see on the menu," explained a Redditor. "I constantly have guests ask me if they can do something instead of something or add something and I always respond with, 'I can have the cooks make you anything with anything we have as long as you are willing to pay for it.'" This is a menu ripe for customization.
For those who want to try different types of pasta coated in Alfredo sauce without having to dip into their wallets, plenty of copycat recipes can be found online. Plates covered with creamy, cheesy, garlicky pasta noodles of your choice and as much fresh parm as you'd like is one of those kinds of comforting joys that deserve to be savored, whether you're sitting at home or in a restaurant.