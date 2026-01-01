Olive Garden Customers Say Forget Fettuccine, And Order Alfredo Sauce With These Noodles

Know that changing noodles and adding toppings can result in adjustments to the final price of your bill, but the splurge can be just the ticket to an incredible order. "One of the best things about the menu at OG, and maybe it's more props to the POS system, is that there are ways to make anything you want with any of the ingredients you see on the menu," explained a Redditor. "I constantly have guests ask me if they can do something instead of something or add something and I always respond with, 'I can have the cooks make you anything with anything we have as long as you are willing to pay for it.'" This is a menu ripe for customization.

For those who want to try different types of pasta coated in Alfredo sauce without having to dip into their wallets, plenty of copycat recipes can be found online. Plates covered with creamy, cheesy, garlicky pasta noodles of your choice and as much fresh parm as you'd like is one of those kinds of comforting joys that deserve to be savored, whether you're sitting at home or in a restaurant.