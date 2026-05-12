How A Blizzard Caused LongHorn Steakhouse To Explode In Popularity

Financial struggles can bury a business, but when the issue is compounded by a major weather event, it would take a lucky streak to move numbers out of the red. Fortunately for LongHorn Steakhouse, fortune favored the bold. The chain's humble beginnings were forever changed when a multi-day blizzard hit Atlanta and kept traffic at a standstill.

In January of 1982, George McKerrow, Jr. was struggling to keep the first LongHorn Steakhouse afloat. Having opened just a year earlier, the restaurant was still trying to establish itself in a competitive market, and early traffic had been slow. When the snowstorm halted the city, the restaurant decided to keep its doors open. The decision might have seemed questionable to higher-ups at the time, but enterprising employees posted a simple sign outside that read "Drinks $1 While It Snows."

It was a surprising success. Drivers who were unable to move poured in from the storm, ordered drinks, and started nibbling on sizzling steaks. What began as a refuge quickly turned into a discovery as customers found an affordable, approachable steakhouse with a lively, honky-tonk atmosphere worth returning to. Soon, word spread about the straight-forward menu, and the story of the storm's special took on a life of its own.