I Tried Ribs At 7 Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Few things can rival a rack of finger-licking-good ribs, especially when the meat is juicy, well-seasoned, and falls off the bone. Since achieving perfectly grilled ribs can be a daunting task for the home cook, it's always exciting to discover great ones on a restaurant menu.

I've been a passionate barbecue fan since I learned to chew, so I set out to find who makes the best ribs in town. I picked up a half rack from seven different chain restaurants and ranked them from worst to best — I might be the luckiest food writer of all time because they were all delectable. My hands and face were covered in sauce by the time I'd finished, and bones were scattered everywhere, but I was able to fairly critique and rank them all. I judged each restaurant's offering based on the nuances of the sauce and texture of the meat. If the BBQ sauce was flavorful and luxurious, I ranked it higher. If the ribs were melt-in-my-mouth moist, I was certainly pleased and scored them accordingly. One thing is clear — you can't go wrong with any of these options, but I recommend you race out to try the winners.