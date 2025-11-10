I Tried Ribs At 7 Chain Restaurants And Ranked Them Worst To Best
Few things can rival a rack of finger-licking-good ribs, especially when the meat is juicy, well-seasoned, and falls off the bone. Since achieving perfectly grilled ribs can be a daunting task for the home cook, it's always exciting to discover great ones on a restaurant menu.
I've been a passionate barbecue fan since I learned to chew, so I set out to find who makes the best ribs in town. I picked up a half rack from seven different chain restaurants and ranked them from worst to best — I might be the luckiest food writer of all time because they were all delectable. My hands and face were covered in sauce by the time I'd finished, and bones were scattered everywhere, but I was able to fairly critique and rank them all. I judged each restaurant's offering based on the nuances of the sauce and texture of the meat. If the BBQ sauce was flavorful and luxurious, I ranked it higher. If the ribs were melt-in-my-mouth moist, I was certainly pleased and scored them accordingly. One thing is clear — you can't go wrong with any of these options, but I recommend you race out to try the winners.
7. Applebee's
I was a little surprised when I received Applebee's Half Rack Double-Glazed Baby Back Ribs, because the portion size was larger than I expected. There were six bones with a generous amount of meat on each, and a copious amount of sauce slathered over every inch. If you like extra-saucy ribs, you will adore Applebee's offering. To keep my rankings consistent in terms of flavor, I chose the Honey BBQ version instead of the Sweet Asian Chile sauce or Hot Honey Glaze. The sauce was thick and rich, with a nice balance of smokiness and sweetness.
So why does Applebee's rank last? While I loved the sauce, the meat fell short. I enjoyed the initial flavor of the pork, but it left an unpleasant aftertaste. Perhaps the meat picked up something from the grill, but whatever the reason, it wasn't to my liking. In terms of texture, these ribs weren't as moist and buttery as the others I tried and simply couldn't compete with the rest on this list. The half rack of Applebee's ribs comes with a side — I chose seasoned fries — and costs $18.99 plus tax, which I thought was a reasonable price given the portion size. So, if you're already at Applebee's and craving ribs, you likely won't be disappointed.
6. TGI Fridays
When ordering the Fridays Big Ribs from TGI Fridays, I had a choice between Buffalo Whisky Glaze, Whiskey-Glaze, and Apple Butter BBQ sauce. Again, I chose the Buffalo Whiskey Glaze because I assumed it would be the most similar to the other sauces I tried throughout this ranking, and was fortunately proven correct. The sauce was smoky and sweet, and there was plenty of it. My one negative comment on the sauce was that it tasted a bit burnt. Again, I wonder whether it picked up some charred meat from the grill, so while I liked the taste, it could have done without the scorched flavor.
The half rack came with six ribs, so I was initially pleased by the portion size; that said, I was a bit disappointed by the amount of meat on each bone. I realize that not all ribs are meat-heavy, but these were too lean and a little dry. TGI Fridays' half rack of ribs with a side of seasoned fries costs $14.99 plus tax. Bottom line: for the price, these are decent ribs, and I liked them better than Applebee's, but they didn't rank higher simply because the other options were superior in terms of flavor and texture.
5. Chili's
When I received Chili's half rack of ribs with house BBQ sauce, I was delighted by the aroma and appearance. I actually said out loud, "Oh my, they smell so good!" and my server agreed. She smells Chili's ribs all the time, so I guess it never gets old. I adored the sauce on these ribs. It was sticky, smoky, and had a nice balance of savory and sweet elements. Plus, the sugar in the barbecue sauce caramelized on the ribs, creating a delectable, crackly exterior. The experience was truly mouthwatering, and I found myself repeatedly grabbing the crunchy, sugary, BBQ bits.
Chili's half rack of ribs came with six meaty bones that were juicy and flavorful — they weren't "fall-off-the-bone" moist, but they were delicious all the same. The ribs came with two sides, so I ordered the suggested options: white cheddar mac and cheese and fries. The total came to $21.29 plus tax. It was hard not being able to rank Chili's ribs higher, but once again, there were other options that had superior flavor and texture.
4. Mission BBQ
Truth be told, I was a little alarmed when I received my order of baby back ribs from Mission BBQ, because they looked extremely dry, especially compared to the super-saucy ribs I tried. Fortunately, Mission BBQ has a gazillion sauces to choose from, and it seems you can take as much as you want; at least, that was my experience. I had no clue what sauce to order, so I asked the server for a recommendation, and she told me that Memphis Belle was the most popular choice. One pinky-dip into the sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and I understood its allure. The sharp, piquant flavor worked exceptionally well with the smoky taste of the ribs.
Each of the five ribs was covered in incredibly rich, tender meat, and despite my first impression, they were not dry at all. I just wished there were more, as I could have demolished seven or eight with ease. The baby back ribs came with a side of cornbread and extra sauce, and cost $14.79 plus tax. These were the least expensive ribs I tried, and they had tremendous flavor and texture. They weren't able to top the last three entries, but I will definitely be heading back to Mission BBQ for ribs on the regular — next time, I'll order the 10-bone option.
3. LongHorn Steakhouse
When I first sampled LongHorn Steakhouse's baby back ribs, I was instantly transported back to my childhood. The smoky-sweet barbecue glaze reminded me of the sauce my mom used to make — it was savory, mildly sugary, and I detected hints of Worcestershire sauce, which added an umami quality. When reading the menu, I learned that these are seasoned with a dry rub before grilling, then brushed with the house-made BBQ sauce. This 3-2-1 method of cooking ribs gave complexity and depth of flavor to every bite.
Now for the meat. The texture was what all good BBQ restaurants strive for — buttery-soft and quite literally falling off the bone. The half rack came with six ribs, and each had a substantial amount of moist, rich-tasting meat. In fact, these were the meatiest of all the ribs I sampled. A half rack with two sides — I ordered fries and a house salad — came to $21.29 plus tax. LongHorn Steakhouse's ribs were a clear shoe-in for the top three, and it was difficult not to rank them higher, but, in my opinion, the final two entries were better.
2. Outback Steakhouse
Introducing the runner-up — Outback Steakhouse. There's a lot to love about these ribs. They were extra saucy, which is just the way I like them, and the scrumptious glaze was sweet, smoky, and particularly tangy. It was like a smoky blend of ketchup, vinegar, and black pepper, with a subtle spiciness that kicked in over time. It was a truly fantastic BBQ-style sauce, and paired exceptionally well with the rich meat.
The half rack of ribs came with six bones of barbecued pork, that were brushed with sauce before they hit the grill. The result was tender, smoky meat that fell off the bone as soon as I looked at it. Outback Steakhouse's half rack of ribs came with two sides, so I ordered what was pictured in the menu: the Aussie fries and steamed broccoli. The total came to $23.99 plus tax, making it the most expensive option I tried, but not by much. That said, I think it's a fair price for the quantity and quality of the food I received. It was difficult ranking these ribs second, but that's how good the winner was.
1. Texas Roadhouse
Meet your rib winner — Texas Roadhouse. I was presented with a glorious rack of pork ribs and, I'll be honest, I couldn't get enough of the chain's signature BBQ sauce. I kept going back for more, telling myself it was only to make sure I could describe the flavor properly. The sauce is undeniably complex and full-bodied, making it clear that Texas Roadhouse knows how to do Texas BBQ. It was thick and rich with distinct savory and sweet notes, but what I loved most was the essence of the grill. You know how food tastes better when it's cooked in a seasoned pan? It was like that; the sauce had history, and a delicious story to tell.
The ribs came with five bones and were ultra-meaty. Again, the perfectly moist, intensely flavorful pork was literally falling off the bone, the way ribs should be. My half rack came with two sides, so I chose what was shown on the menu: a salted baked potato with butter and steamed vegetables. The total came to $18.49 plus tax, making this an impressively affordable, bountiful meal. As delicious as all the ribs were in this ranking, it was easy to give Texas Roadhouse the gold.
Methodology
For this ranking, I visited seven popular restaurant chains known for serving ribs. Most of the ribs came with one or two side dishes, and I ordered what was pictured on the menu. I didn't sample the sides, but I did factor them into the overall value of each meal. Most ribs came with a signature BBQ sauce, but when there were multiple options, I chose the one that most resembled a classic BBQ sauce.
While sampling each rib offering, I judged a few different aspects. First, I assessed the sauce, which scored extra points if it was smoky, savory, and paired well with the rib meat. If the sauce tasted burnt or too vinegary, I ranked it lower. Next, I judged the meat. If it was moist, tender, and flavorful, it ranked higher. If there was a paltry amount of pork, or if it was even the least bit dry, it dropped down the rankings. Lastly, every restaurant advertises its ribs as "fall-off-the-bone" tender, so I wanted to verify those claims. Most were undeniably moist, but the meat didn't always fall off the bone; in those cases, I ranked accordingly.
Ultimately, you won't be disappointed with any of these options. If you're closer to an Applebee's than any of the other chains, by all means stop by for the ribs. However, if it only takes a few extra minutes to get to any of the higher-ranked restaurants, it'll be worth your while.