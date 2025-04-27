You'll Never Guess How Applebee's Got Its Name
When you're in the mood for a Dollarita or a dash of nostalgia, Applebee's is just the place to be, especially if you want to try these 11 different cocktails. Many people simply refer to it as "Applebee's," but the full name of the chain is Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar, meant to evoke a sense of comfort and community. The funny thing is that, despite how long the name may seem, it was even longer when the restaurant first opened — and it was picked almost at random.
When the now-famous chain opened its doors in Decatur, Georgia, it was trademarked and presented as "T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs." In case you were curious about what it was like eating at the first Applebee's back in 1980, the restaurant was themed like a drugstore, complete with coordinating decor. Hoping to start a new restaurant business, original owners Bill and T.J. Palmer landed on the name by simply flipping through a phone book until they saw one that stuck out. After picking the name, it wasn't easy sailing as "Appleby's" was already taken as a registered trademark by someone else. They needed to pivot, and luckily, they found a way to do just that.
Appleby's became Applebee's and the rest is history
After the dream of opening "Appleby's" was (briefly) interrupted, the Palmers tested out two other names for their restaurant, "Cinnamon's" and "Peppers." Both were already taken, but it didn't matter. The Palmers still loved the name "Appleby's," and soon, T.J. Palmer figured out a way around the copyright by changing the spelling to "Applebee's" and tagging a few other words to the name. After that, the state of Georgia agreed. The Palmers only owned the restaurant together for three years before they separated and sold the business to W.R. Grace and Company.
In 1986, now under new ownership and expanding as a franchise, the restaurant was rebranded to "Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar," with only that original "Applebee's" word remaining the same after many changes to both the style and menu of the restaurant. Apparently, the "T.J." tag stuck at many locations in the late 1980s, but eventually all restaurants switched to the new name. The business saw a boom through the 1980s and 1990s, hit 1,500 locations by 2002, and became synonymous with friendly service and affordable food, including these most popular Applebee's menu items. It's a good thing that the Palmers didn't settle on a different name; otherwise, we'd all be grabbing half-priced appetizers at Cinnamon's, and that just doesn't have the same ring to it.