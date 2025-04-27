You'll Never Guess How Applebee's Got Its Name

When you're in the mood for a Dollarita or a dash of nostalgia, Applebee's is just the place to be, especially if you want to try these 11 different cocktails. Many people simply refer to it as "Applebee's," but the full name of the chain is Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar, meant to evoke a sense of comfort and community. The funny thing is that, despite how long the name may seem, it was even longer when the restaurant first opened — and it was picked almost at random.

When the now-famous chain opened its doors in Decatur, Georgia, it was trademarked and presented as "T.J. Applebee's Rx for Edibles & Elixirs." In case you were curious about what it was like eating at the first Applebee's back in 1980, the restaurant was themed like a drugstore, complete with coordinating decor. Hoping to start a new restaurant business, original owners Bill and T.J. Palmer landed on the name by simply flipping through a phone book until they saw one that stuck out. After picking the name, it wasn't easy sailing as "Appleby's" was already taken as a registered trademark by someone else. They needed to pivot, and luckily, they found a way to do just that.