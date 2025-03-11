What It Was Like Eating At The First Applebee's In 1980

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar is an institution that's almost as timelessly American as apple pie or greasy cheeseburgers. While few would claim that Applebee's is the pinnacle of fine dining, these casual chain restaurants are often a great stop for weary travelers, big families, or just locals looking for a cheap meal. Its recognizable and longstanding name comes with the association of reasonably priced food and drinks and a wholesome atmosphere — and the fact that each location has a bar replete with affordable drinks puts it a step above fast food joints, too.

You can find an Applebee's in almost every U.S. state, save for Hawaii. The restaurant's motto, "Eatin' Good in the Neighborhood," reflects Applebee's goal of permeating throughout hundreds of neighborhoods across the globe: as of 2025, there are more than 1,500 locations worldwide. It might feel like your local Applebee's has been around for ages, but the chain itself has only existed for 45 years, as of this writing, rising to national fame around the late 1980s to early '90s. In fact, the very first Applebee's was opened in 1980 by husband-and-wife duo Bill and T.J. Palmer in Decatur, Georgia.

While many aspects of the restaurant have changed throughout the franchise's journey, it might surprise you to find out what has stayed the same from that very first restaurant, particularly in regard to menu items, dining atmosphere, and prices. Let's take a dive through the Applebee's archives to see what it would have been like to dine at the first location back in 1980.