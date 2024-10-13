12 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Game-Day Appetizers
When game day rolls around, you can always stay home to watch the game ... but it's so much more exciting to be in an environment where everybody is rooting on your team with you. The best place to head? To a bar with a fantastic list of snacks to nosh on while you're watching your team win. And when you're going out to a restaurant to watch the big game, you really only want two things: an unobstructed view of the TV so you don't miss a second of the action and some good eats. Of course, you can always visit your locally owned sports bar, but if you don't have any decent spots around you, you may be wondering where, exactly, you should go.
Well, there are plenty of great chains where you can sit and watch the game — and get some delicious appetizers in the process. We've rounded up some of the absolute best chains to order appetizers while you watch the game. So, grab your friends, order a beer, and get ready to crush some apps. And hey, even if your team loses, at least you'll be full.
Buffalo Wild Wings
When you're looking for the ideal game day joint, anyplace that serves wings should get the job done. But at Buffalo Wild Wings, wings play a starring role in the restaurant chain's app lineup, making it an obvious choice for all of your game day celebrations. But before you even get to the wings, you have to check out the expansive appetizer menu. If you ask us, your best bet is to opt for the House Sampler, which gives you a taste of a variety of the chain's apps. You'll get Ultimate Nachos with chicken, beer-battered onion rings, mozzarella sticks, wings, salsa, and a variety of dipping sauces. Be warned: This is a platter that's definitely meant for sharing, but sharing might still be easier than whipping up your own wing recipe.
Of course, if you don't want to order all that food at once, you can choose from the a la carte app offerings as well. The everything-seasoned pretzel knots are an especially good choice, as are the buffalo chicken tots. Once you're done with your apps, you can move onto the wings, which aren't technically classed as an appetizer at Buffalo Wild Wings but definitely function like one. Whether you want to stick with classic bone-in wings, go boneless, or even try cauliflower wings, this chain has you covered for all of your game day celebrations.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's is one of the best places to go if you want to eat out with your family and everyone wants something different. The apps menu has a little bit of everything, so everyone can order something they find delicious. But regardless of whether you plan to order a burger or street tacos for your entree, you should definitely check out the appetizer menu first. With so many different apps to choose from, you can fill up on starters alone while you watch the game.
Loaded nachos may just be the best place to start, since you can get them with different types of protein on top. Steak, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork? The decision is up to you. The fried mozzarella sticks are a classic option, and the mini corn dogs are a less-conventional but equally exciting option to explore. And of course, if you can't choose what you want to nosh on while you watch your team win, just opt for the combo appetizer, which comes with chicken tenders, mozzarella planks, onion rings, and mini corn dogs, all served with three different dipping sauces. That's a win regardless of which team makes the final touchdown.
Chili's
Chili's is that essential hometown chain that you can't help but love, and its appetizers have achieved legendary status for game day-goers. In fact, why even bother looking at the rest of the menu when the starters look this good? The Southwestern egg rolls are a classic you're not going to find anywhere else. Yes, they're a bit odd, but yes, they're also worth trying out the next time you're at the chain to watch the big game.
It doesn't stop at the egg rolls, though. fried mozzarella is always a good option for a game day bite, but at Chili's, you can get a spicier, zestier version. It's the Nashville Hot Mozz, and it's the only thing we'd be able to get down during a particularly nail-biting game. For those looking for something lighter, the Dip Trio is a good option, as it allows you to try — yes — three different dips with your tortilla chips. Plus, the Texas cheese fries and Skillet Beef Queso get an honorable mention. Can't decide what you want to snack on? Try the Triple Dipper, which allows you to try any three apps of your choice, all in one order. That way, you never have to take your eyes off the game.
Joe's Crab Shack
Joe's Crab Shack may not be the first place you think of when you're trying to figure out where you want to go to watch the big game, but hear us out: It's actually one of the best spots for apps. And — be honest with yourself — isn't that the most important part of the day anyway? We love Joe's Crab Shack place because you don't have to settle for the typical appetizers (although they have plenty of American game day classics), and you can even indulge in some seafood to celebrate.
To start the game off right, consider ordering some Peel 'N Eat Shrimp. Is it a classic? No. But it's light enough that you can continue snacking until the last second. If you're trying to stick to seafood, you can also order some crab-stuffed mushrooms, which may just be the most delicious way to eat crab possible. For the landlubbers, there's Mozzarella Bricks, spinach and artichoke dip, and even Voodoo Chicken Fingers. And if you want to taste it all, you have to order the Joe's Classic Sampler, which allows you to try crab and shrimp dip, Great Balls of Fire (which are essentially fried seafood balls), and crispy calamari, all served with a side of tortilla chips. As for catching the game, many locations of Joe's Crab Shack have televisions in the bar area, but be sure to check if your local haunt has a screen for you to watch from.
Applebee's
There is perhaps no American chain as iconic as Applebee's, which makes it a prime location for game day celebrations. And the chain certainly has you covered when it comes to classic game day appetizers. Choose from bone-in or boneless wings if you want things to get off to a tangy start, then move onto the Brew Pub Pretzels and beer cheese dip. The latter option, of course, is begging to be paired with a beer while you watch your team score a touchdown.
Mozzarella sticks are an obvious choice for all the cheese lovers out there, and the Brew Pub Loaded Waffle Fries are seriously some of the best loaded fries we've ever tried. (So good, in fact, that you might want to order two plates if you're sharing.) The chicken quesadilla is solid if you're looking for something more substantial in your stomach, and the chicken wonton tacos are a nice departure from the typical bar fare. And don't forget about the Neighborhood Nachos, which come with either beef or chipotle lime chicken.
Dave and Buster's
Dave and Buster's is a particularly fun place to watch a game because even if it's going poorly for your team, you can always abandon ship and decide to go play some games instead. But before you get to that point, you need to figure out what appetizers you're ordering. Luckily, there is no shortage of options to choose from at Dave and Buster's — and many of those options are apps you won't find at other restaurants.
The Pretzel Dogs, for instance, combine two of our favorite game day foods in one, so you don't have to choose whether to get a hot dog or a soft pretzel. The loaded barbacoa fries will have you feeling full before you even order an entree, and the Kickin' Chicken Potstickers are about the best dumplings you can expect from a restaurant that's American to the core. Perhaps the best option, though, particularly if you're sharing with others, is the Dave and Buster's Game Day Grub, which serves up wings, sliders, and those Pretzel Dogs all in one app. Just don't fight over the last wing — there's more where those came from.
Wingstop
It's important to note the difference between Wingstop and Wingstop Sports here, as each iteration of the chain offers something slightly different. You're going to get delicious apps and, of course, wings, at every location, but if you actually want somewhere to watch the game, you need to look for a Wingstop Sports. Once you get there, you can sit down at the bar, tune into the game, and order anything you want off of the menu.
Admittedly, this chain doesn't have a specific section just for appetizers, but most of the items you can get from the restaurant are appetizers or appetizer-adjacent, particularly when it comes to the wings. If you want to make your wings into a whole meal, you can choose a combo or a group pack. Otherwise, pick your wings individually, opting for the flavors and sauces that sound most delicious to you.
But you don't have to stop at the wings. You can also snag some tenders if you don't want to contend with a pile of bones, or you can check out the sides menu for a wider variety of eats. From Buffalo ranch fries to cajun fried corn, you're definitely not going to find yourself hungry as you watch the game.
Hard Rock Cafe
Not all Hard Rock Cafe locations have TVs that are suitable for watching the big game, so make sure you check out your local Hard Rock before you settle in on game day. If you're lucky enough to live nearby a Hard Rock location that does have TVs, though, you're in luck, because it's a particularly lively environment to watch sports. Plus, the chain's appetizer game is on point, no matter what you're trying to snack on while you watch your team score.
When you order the Legendary nachos, you're not getting a sad pile of chips with a few toppings scattered over the top. Rather, you're getting a completely decked-out tray of chips, perfect for sharing with a group (or noshing on all by yourself, if you're really hungry). You can also opt for a flatbread, in both pepperoni and margherita forms. Sliders, wings, pretzels, and tots are also all at your disposal when you get a craving for something indulgent.
Miller's Ale House
Miller's Ale House may be all about the beer — which certainly isn't a bad thing for game day — but that's not all it has to offer while you're watching the game. Before you even get to the burgers, the steaks, and all the pastas the chain offers, start with the apps, and you're not likely to be disappointed. For anyone who loves a spicy appetizer, the fried jalapeños are a must-try dish. It's not everywhere you see these little deep-fried spicy coins, so you should definitely take advantage of them when you go to Miller's.
If you're feeling something a bit more Tex Mex inspired, try out the Tex-Mex chicken nachos, or opt for the chicken quesadilla — both are guaranteed to be a hit. And there's even an Asian-inspired app on the menu. The potstickers are definitely worth a try if you want something that feels a bit lighter than some of the other options on the list. Of course, Miller's Ale House has all your game day bar food classics, like spinach and artichoke dip and mozzarella sticks, along with fried calamari and fully-loaded cheese fries. Just don't skip out on the warm Bavarian pretzel, which is better than most soft pretzels we've had at chain restaurants before. Hopefully you have enough room to get an entree after that, but somehow, we doubt you will.
Yard House
Yard House may seem like any typical sports bar at first glance, but take a closer look at the menu, and you might just discover that it offers an experience that's a bit different than what you may have experienced at other places with a similar vibe. That's because Yard House's food offerings feel a bit more upscale than some of its competitors. Therefore, if you're looking for a seriously good meal to eat while you watch the game (even if you're only ordering apps), Yard House may just be the place to be.
For example, where else can you watch the game and dig into a plate of blackened ahi sashimi? The Spicy Tuna Stack also features raw fish, which is a tasty departure from the fried fare you might be used to eating at sports bars. There are other lighter options as well, including the avocado toast and chicken lettuce wraps, both of which are delicious and won't have you feeling so weighed down that you don't even get excited by a touchdown. Additionally, you can find some plant-based apps, like the Gardein Wings, that allow non-meat eaters to snack while enjoying the game.
But don't worry — Yard House has plenty of those classic apps you're looking for too. The parmesan truffle fries are a step up from your typical bar fries, and the Wisconsin fried cheese curds are not to be missed.
Outback Steakhouse
When you go to Outback Steakhouse to watch the big game, there's one appetizer you have no get, no questions asked: the Bloomin' Onion. It's an absolute classic, and even though it may not be the most delicious item on the appetizer menu, we think it's probably bad luck for your team to not order it. From there, you have more options at your disposal. The Aussie Cheese Fries are a solid choice, as are the Sydney Shrooms. If you really want to go all out, though, order the Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie. It's Australian-inspired surf and turf at its finest.
For another, lighter option, try the seared pepper ahi tuna. Is it as good as the stuff you could get from a sushi joint? No. But for a bar where you're watching the game, it's surprisingly high-quality fish that'll ensure you have room for other bites. The Gold Coast Coconut Shrimp is another great option for those who are more seafood- than meat-inclined.
Walk On's Sports Bistreaux
When you're in the mood to watch a game, there are few venues that are as ideal as Walk On's Sports Bistreaux. This Louisiana-inspired chain has some seriously delicious appetizers you can't find at just any old sports bar. Although it may not be the most classic game day meal, we think the chicken and sausage gumbo is a particularly delicious order. Don't you want something warming and comforting with a little bit of a kick to get the game started off on the right foot?
But your options don't end there. Try the boudin balls, which feature a blend of spicy pork sausage and rice, or go with the fried alligator, which you'll be hard-pressed to encounter at any other sports bar in town in most places in the country. Wings, spinach and artichoke dip, and the mozzarella logs are all more conventional bites that are perfect for game day snacking. And finally, you can't forget to order the fried pickle chips, which are hand-battered and arguably the best type of chip you can ever possibly eat. Order them yourself and thank us later.
Methodology
I chose these restaurants based on personal experience as well as online reviews, highlighting a range of chains with locations across the country. I specifically looked for chains that had a significant number of locations and a plentiful selection of appetizers to choose from, opting to feature those that offered a wide variety of options. I also prioritized chains that had reliably good reviews across locations. Additionally, I considered which chains have a large number of clearly visible TVs, to avoid chains that tend to only offer one or two small screens.