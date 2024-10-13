12 Chain Restaurants With The Absolute Best Game-Day Appetizers

When game day rolls around, you can always stay home to watch the game ... but it's so much more exciting to be in an environment where everybody is rooting on your team with you. The best place to head? To a bar with a fantastic list of snacks to nosh on while you're watching your team win. And when you're going out to a restaurant to watch the big game, you really only want two things: an unobstructed view of the TV so you don't miss a second of the action and some good eats. Of course, you can always visit your locally owned sports bar, but if you don't have any decent spots around you, you may be wondering where, exactly, you should go.

Well, there are plenty of great chains where you can sit and watch the game — and get some delicious appetizers in the process. We've rounded up some of the absolute best chains to order appetizers while you watch the game. So, grab your friends, order a beer, and get ready to crush some apps. And hey, even if your team loses, at least you'll be full.