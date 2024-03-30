9 Items You Should Think Twice About Ordering From Buffalo Wild Wings

You have to give Buffalo Wild Wings some credit: it lives up to its name. From traditional chicken wings slathered in one of its numerous delicious sauces to classic cheese curds and beer-battered onion rings, it's hard to leave Buffalo Wild Wings (one of the most popular chicken wing restaurant chains) without a barbecue sauce-covered smile on your face ... or isn't it?

Some wing lovers aren't so sure. In fact, while the restaurant chain serves some unexpected offerings (such as burgers, tacos, and even salads), not every menu item deserves praise — at least according to those aforementioned wing fans. With that in mind, we dove deep into the Buffalo Wild Wings trenches and researched consumer reviews in various online forums (including Reddit and other sites) to determine which menu items should give you pause.

No food is safe from the wrath of a disappointed wing fan — so you've been warned. Whether you're a novice or a Buffalo Wild Wings connoisseur, take note of those products that aren't necessarily worth your money (or your taste buds' time). Here are items you should think twice about ordering from Buffalo Wild Wings.