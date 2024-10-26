How Long Does It Take To Cook Quail?
When you think of poultry options, chicken and turkey are likely what come to mind. If you're familiar with eating quail, perhaps you've tried their eggs, which can be deviled to make the ultimate bite-size party appetizer. And for anyone ready to dabble in quail meat, you may be surprised to learn that when roasted, this type of poultry has a rich flavor and a juicy texture. Plus, it's surprisingly quick to cook.
Because these birds are so little (weighing just about ¼ pound each), you only need about 15 minutes to roast them whole at 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to stick with a high temperature so the skin becomes crispy on the outside, and the meat stays tender on the inside. However, there's room to tweak this timeframe a little. If you want to crank up your oven to 525 degrees, you may only need 12 minutes; and if you want a bird with no pink whatsoever, you can let it cook for up to 18 minutes at 500 degrees. Either way, since you won't be roasting the quail for very long, you'll always want to start with a room temperature bird.
How to dress up roasted quail
You have a few options for delicious ways to dress up roasted quail. The simplest method involves rubbing softened butter all over your poultry, then sprinkling a little salt and pepper on top. You can also soak it in a saltwater and herb brine (or this tasty apple spiced version) for a few hours beforehand.
Just like chicken or turkey, quail is delicious when stuffed. You can go with your favorite turkey stuffings, such as dried cherries and sausage, or a traditional recipe with bread chunks, carrots, and onions. Otherwise, opt for tasty ingredients like orange slices, goat cheese, figs, nuts, and herbs. You shouldn't need more than a cup of stuffing per quail, but you may want to let a stuffed bird roast for a couple extra minutes in the oven.
As an alternative, dress up your poultry with a teriyaki or barbecue glaze. A couple minutes before it's finished roasting, brush the glaze onto your bird, then pop it back in the oven until it's reached your desired level of doneness. Whichever option you go with, be sure to let your quail rest before you dig in. A whole bird shouldn't need more than 10 minutes, but don't skip this step — it's essential for locking in all those yummy juices.