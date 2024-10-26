How Long Does It Take To Cook Quail?

When you think of poultry options, chicken and turkey are likely what come to mind. If you're familiar with eating quail, perhaps you've tried their eggs, which can be deviled to make the ultimate bite-size party appetizer. And for anyone ready to dabble in quail meat, you may be surprised to learn that when roasted, this type of poultry has a rich flavor and a juicy texture. Plus, it's surprisingly quick to cook.

Advertisement

Because these birds are so little (weighing just about ¼ pound each), you only need about 15 minutes to roast them whole at 500 degrees Fahrenheit. You'll want to stick with a high temperature so the skin becomes crispy on the outside, and the meat stays tender on the inside. However, there's room to tweak this timeframe a little. If you want to crank up your oven to 525 degrees, you may only need 12 minutes; and if you want a bird with no pink whatsoever, you can let it cook for up to 18 minutes at 500 degrees. Either way, since you won't be roasting the quail for very long, you'll always want to start with a room temperature bird.