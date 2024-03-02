Deviled Quail Eggs Are The Ultimate Bite-Size Party Appetizer

Deviled eggs are one of those appetizers that keeps guests coming back for more. At their simplest, they can be made with a medley of mashed egg yolks, mayonnaise, and mustard. Yet, there's also an opportunity to elevate the recipe through creative techniques like frying the egg halves or garnishing with luxurious ingredients like caviar. However, one of the simplest ways to add whimsy to deviled eggs is to swap out chicken eggs for adorably petite and incredibly decadent, quail eggs.

Quail eggs may be a bit more expensive than chicken eggs, but they're worth buying for a gathering for several reasons. Starting with their visual appeal, quail eggs are roughly one-third the size of a chicken egg. It's precisely these miniature dimensions that give them such a wow factor when used to revamp a deviled egg recipe. It also makes them easier to enjoy during a cocktail hour, since they're truly a one-bite wonder. But, that's not all that they have to offer.

Aesthetics and functionality aside, quail eggs even taste better. Although they have a similar flavor to chicken eggs, the much smaller eggs actually boast bigger and bolder flavors. Given that they have relatively large yolks with minimal egg white, this gives them a richer quality. It's that golden yolk that imparts the most decadence and complexity. Savory and buttery, it is wonderfully velvety in texture. Evidently, there's no better egg to be deviled than a quail egg.