10 Essential Tips For Cooking Quail Eggs

Cooking with quail eggs is a surefire way to level up your cooking. Once considered a delicacy reserved for the plates of diners at high-end restaurants, these bite-sized eggs are experiencing a rise in popularity as more people discover their delectable flavor and health benefits.

Quail eggs are produced by a small game bird from the pheasant family that grows to only 4 to 8 inches in length, which explains why the eggs are so deliciously tiny. The eggs are surprisingly rich in vitamins and nutrients, containing vitamin B12, iron, and riboflavin. You can find them in most larger grocery stores and local farmer's markets.

Their small size and beautifully speckled shells add whimsy to any dish; despite their size, they are full of flavor far richer than regular chicken eggs. Quail eggs are quick and easy to cook with the right tools and a little know-how. Here are tips to get you started.