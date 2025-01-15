12 Menu Items To Avoid Ordering From Applebee's

There are plenty of absolutely fine choices you can make at Applebee's: The chain is, after all, among those that we here at Tasting Table ranked as having some of the absolute best game-day appetizers. And seriously, who doesn't love loaded fries, pretzels, and beer cheese dip? That's what we thought!

Unfortunately for Applebee's fans and those who get dragged to happy hour every week, not everything on the menu is a win. According to some customers, several dishes are inedible and should be avoided at all costs. After all, flagging sales led to Applebee's closing more stores than they originally intended in 2023, but the powers that be remained optimistic.

So, what does that mean for you and your trip to Applebee's? What should you avoid lest you convince yourself that you never want to return there again? We did some digging to find out what customers were voicing their consistent disappointment over and found some menu items that are widely disliked. We also looked at some of Applebee's nutritional information and found that in the case of some menu items, you could be getting served up several times the recommended daily intake of things like sodium. Now, let's get into what we discovered.

