A Chef Explains Why French Onion Soup Tastes Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

There's a reason we all love going out to eat: Sometimes a restaurant simply makes a dish better, which can apply to everything from grilled chicken to French toast. If you've ever ordered French onion soup as a steakhouse appetizer or the main course of your meal, you've experienced the joys of hot, savory broth, sweet, caramelized onions, and gooey, melted cheese — which just have a little extra oomph compared to a homemade version of this dish.

To help us figure out why the restaurant version is better, Tasting Table turned to Chef Matt Baker, owner of the modern American restaurant Gravitas in Washington, D.C. Gravitas focuses on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, which is why it's no surprise that Baker proclaims high-quality ingredients as one of the key elements in a tasty French onion soup worthy of serving at a restaurant. The other trait, he told us, is a cheese melter. While most of us don't have one of these at home, there are still ways you can get that perfectly gooey topping on your dish. Thanks to Baker, we have all of the info you need to make restaurant-quality French onion soup at home.