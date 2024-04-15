A Chef Explains Why Grilled Chicken Taste Better At A Restaurant Than At Home

Grilled chicken typically provides a nice char, which gives the poultry more flavor and texture compared to baking or sauteing. It's especially nice during the warmer months because you get some fresh air — and the technique prevents the house from being overwhelmed with cooking odors. Sometimes, however, you might find yourself wondering why the grilled chicken doesn't turn out as delicious as the dish does at your favorite restaurant, even when following the essential tips for making grilled chicken. To find out why this might happen, Tasting Table reached out to Chef Dan Kluger, a chef and owner behind New York City eateries including Greywind and cocktail bar Spygold.

According to Kluger, the main reason your grilled chicken doesn't have the same quality as some restaurants might be that you aren't seasoning the poultry enough or it's simply overcooked. When it comes to the seasoning and preparing for grilled chicken at restaurants, it depends on how it's being served. "A lot of the time we will do a simple brine on the chicken which will definitely help with flavor and juiciness," Kluger explains. "We also sometimes will do something like a marinade of spices and herbs with extra virgin olive oil and vinegar."