Geoffrey Zakarian Explains Why Restaurant French Toast Tastes So Much Better Than Homemade

Iron Chef winner Geoffrey Zakarian has dished out advice on everything from the most flavorful steak au poivre to extra-boozy Long Island iced teas. Recently, he spoke with Tasting Table to give us the lowdown on why French toast is always more satisfying when you order it at a restaurant. If you've ever dug into this treat at your favorite breakfast joint, you know it's the ultimate crave-worthy meal first thing in the morning, in a way that can seem tricky to replicate at home.

According to the chef, the difference comes down to two main elements: the use of high-quality yeasty bread and allowing it time to properly soak. While you can use regular old white bread at home, you may want to give yours an upgrade — try subbing in thick-cut slices of brioche instead. We'd also recommend challah or a country loaf as two of the best types of bread for French toast, both of which can stand up to the wet ingredients without disintegrating. When it comes to soaking, consider a longer time frame than you may be used to. "You can't just dip quickly and fry," says Zakarian. He recommends soaking thick bread overnight and pan frying it in butter the next morning, noting that "the bread should feel heavy from being soaked with the batter."