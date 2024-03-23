Geoffrey Zakarian Shares His Tips For The Most Flavorful Steak Au Poivre - Exclusive

Few foods occupy such a unique position in the culinary zeitgeist as steak au poivre. The meal is a classically French dish, but it can be found widely in steakhouses across America, whether Francophilic or not. It's risen, fell, and risen in popularity. Yet, for all the time it has spent in the limelight, it's not easily replicated. Differentiated by a pepper crust and rich sauce, steak au poivre requires quality ingredients, but it demands skilled technique. It can be a benchmark tell of whether you're noshing in a quality steakhouse. And making it at home? That's a different kind of challenge.

Geoffrey Zakarian is a chef who knows the mark of a fine steak au poivre. Now a titan of the New York City dining scene, he rose to prominence slinging high-end steaks and earning stars and accolades for his work. When Tasting Table sat down with Zakarian for an exclusive interview, his key tips for making steak au poivre were top of mind. Some of the chef's suggestions were fairly straightforward, such as making sure to use the right cut (New York strip), ensuring you get a good sear, and giving the steak time to rest.

One crafty thing Zakarian says to keep in mind, however, is knowing where the pepper flavor comes from. "You really need to understand that a traditional pepper steak has pepper on the outside," he said, "but really green peppercorn is the base of the sauce. It's not all just cracked black pepper."