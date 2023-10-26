The Easiest Way To Elevate The Flavor Of Canned French Onion Soup

For the days when you're too tired to cook but need something hearty, comfort food is just a grocery delivery and microwave away. Why whip out the pots and pans when there's ready-made food to do the work for you? Sure, canned French onion soup won't taste exactly like the real thing, but with a few tweaks, you can elevate this classic canned soup.

Caramelizing the onions for soup is a lengthy process. To elevate the canned version, quickly saute fresh onions, instead. Cook the thinly sliced onions in butter until they start to soften and take on a golden brown color, which indicates their sweet taste. The process only takes a few minutes and infuses French onion soup with a rich, decadent taste. A sprinkle of gruyere or provolone on top melts into the soup perfectly, lending the dish a bold, nutty taste. Scoop everything up with some toasted slices of baguette and enjoy the simple, yet comforting dish.