8 Facts About Sizzler, The Steakhouse That Helped Define 1980s Dining

If you grew up on the West Coast during the mid-to-late 20th century, or in an American suburb with a big family and an even bigger appetite, chances are you've spent an evening or two wrapped up in a lively Sizzler with a hollering youth soccer team, a few dozen plates of pasta salad, and juicy cantaloupe. For many, even a simple mention of the buffet and steakhouse hybrid brings up warm buttery memories of red vinyl booths and the feeling of abundance. It was a cornucopia of comfort. During a time when America was getting more and more occupied with upscale restaurants and the post-'50s fast food craze quickly took over as a cheaper alternative to fine dining, Sizzler sat right in between– a happy medium.

Now, as retro culture takes over popular culture and the appeal of nostalgia is increasingly more sought after, Sizzler is reminding us of those once authentically energetic times, when scrunchies, '80s rom-coms, good old-fashioned family outings were valued. Rekindling that vivacious '80s spark, Sizzler brings back the free-spirited nature of dining without rules, and the spontaneity of feasting on endless and eclectic varieties of food, never knowing what might grace your taste buds next. Sizzler helped define dining in the '80s, and that kind of timeless impact doesn't just fade overnight — even if the brand does have a bit of a rough patch along the way. Here are some key facts about the culturally trailblazing steakhouse and where it sits today.