7 Expert Tips You Need When Ordering At A Food Truck

When Charles Goodnight invented the chuck wagon – perhaps the first mobile kitchen — in 1866, he likely had no idea his brainchild would evolve into the food trucks of today. Chuck wagons were used to feed cowboys on the cattle trails of the Old West. Since then, the idea of selling food from a moveable kitchen has included everything from food carts selling hot dogs on street corners to ice cream trucks meandering through suburban neighborhoods.

Today, the global food truck market is expected to reach $5.78 billion by 2028. These trucks have become a vital part of the food scene in cities and rural areas alike. They're bringing diverse, restaurant-quality food to neighborhoods, festivals, and city streets. As the industry grows, so do the crowds of people who turn to food trucks when they are out and about and hungry.

Whether you're a food truck regular or it's your first time at the window, there are simple steps you can take to make your experience a smooth one. Minding your manners is at the top of that list. No elbows on the table, and napkins in your lap are the dining etiquette rules most of us know not to break, but food trucks have their own unique set of practices.

We interviewed Kirk Francis — owner of a fleet of Washington, DC-based food trucks called Captain Cookie & The Milkman — about food truck best practices. Follow these etiquette rules for the best experience on your next food truck visit.