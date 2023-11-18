Should You Leave A Tip When Ordering From A Food Truck?

At this point, most of us have heard of tip creep. It wasn't that long ago that tipping culture felt like it understood its role in society. Now, everyone from gas station clerks to dentists are trying to hop on the gravy train. The encroachment of tipping into new areas of the economy has caused many people to stop and rethink the whole system. Food trucks are one type of business that is currently sitting in the hot seat.

If you were to give a generous description of tipping, you would likely describe it as an incentive for people in the service industry to provide the best customer service possible, knowing that their pay is dependent on the customer's experience. A negative interpretation might describe how tipping artificially obscures the true cost of services by offloading the duty to pay employees onto the consumer. Love it or hate it, tipping is a part of our society.

Food trucks do have an element of customer service, certainly. But critics of food truck tipping point out that it's on par with ordering takeout at a restaurant or ordering fast food at a drive-thru. There are plenty of people who still tip for takeout, but fewer than those who tip when dining in and they tip a lower percentage of the bill on average, and hardly anyone tips at the drive-thru.