The First-Ever LongHorn Steakhouse Location Had A Unique History
Since it opened more than four decades ago, LongHorn Steakhouse has been a perfect spot for any kind of event from date nights and family outings to business dinners and birthdays. But the famous steakhouse also has an interesting history that dates back to its very first location. Believe it or not, what was in its place before was the exact opposite of a restaurant and, ahem, an adults-only location.
Despite its name suggesting origins in Texas, the very first LongHorn location opened on August 10, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia on Peachtree Road. What's curious about this location is that it was once the site of an adult bookstore. Before that, it was supposedly open for a time as an antique store. When LongHorn founder George McKerrow Jr. bought the property, the X-rated bookstore had been shuttered for several years.
In short order, McKerrow transformed a space where all manner of adult material had been displayed into the welcoming environment of a Texas roadhouse. The unique history of the location lives on today. While the original LongHorn is no longer open, as of 2014 it was the site of an Enterprise Rent-a-Car.
Rising from humble origins
All successful chains have to start somewhere. McDonald's began as a simple burger stand in California. Burger King rose from humble origins in Jacksonville, Florida. The location of the first Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise was in Utah. LongHorn has grown substantially too since its birth from the remains of a former bookstore. Today, the chain boasts more than 500 locations and generated annual sales of almost $5 million per restaurant in 2024 (via Statista). It's so popular, in fact, that all but eight states have at least one LongHorn Steakhouse location at the time of writing.
As its name suggests, Longhorn is a good spot to get a steak, but the chain has also become known as a place that offers a little bit of everything. That means the menu has plenty of non-steak options that can stand alongside traditional cuts of beef. The Parmesan Crusted Chicken, the Cowboy Pork Chops, and the Baby Back Ribs are among our favorites. While LongHorn's origin story may not be the stuff of Hollywood movies, it has nonetheless become an iconic eatery known for its good food and welcoming atmosphere.