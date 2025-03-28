The First-Ever LongHorn Steakhouse Location Had A Unique History

Since it opened more than four decades ago, LongHorn Steakhouse has been a perfect spot for any kind of event from date nights and family outings to business dinners and birthdays. But the famous steakhouse also has an interesting history that dates back to its very first location. Believe it or not, what was in its place before was the exact opposite of a restaurant and, ahem, an adults-only location.

Despite its name suggesting origins in Texas, the very first LongHorn location opened on August 10, 1981, in Atlanta, Georgia on Peachtree Road. What's curious about this location is that it was once the site of an adult bookstore. Before that, it was supposedly open for a time as an antique store. When LongHorn founder George McKerrow Jr. bought the property, the X-rated bookstore had been shuttered for several years.

In short order, McKerrow transformed a space where all manner of adult material had been displayed into the welcoming environment of a Texas roadhouse. The unique history of the location lives on today. While the original LongHorn is no longer open, as of 2014 it was the site of an Enterprise Rent-a-Car.