These Are The Only 8 States That Don't Have A Longhorn Steakhouse

Founded in 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia, Longhorn Steakhouse has expanded from one restaurant to over 500 restaurants over the course of 40 years. Although the chain does not quite live up to the top notch quality of the best steakhouses in America, Longhorn Steakhouse remains popular for its extensive menu options and accommodating service.

Despite having well over 500 locations, there are still eight states that do not have a single Longhorn Steakhouse location. Almost all of these deprived states are located in the western half of the United States, like Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii. The lone outlier can be found in the Midwest — Minnesota.

As of August, 2024, Longhorn Steakhouse and its parent company, Darden Restaurants, have not given an official statement as to why any of these specific states do not have a Longhorn Steakhouse location. Some of these states, like Alaska and Hawaii, might simply lack one due to their unusual distance away from the rest of the United States. However, as for the rest of the states on this list, there is no news that they will be getting a Longhorn Steakhouse anytime soon.