15 Walmart Boxed Shortcuts For Dinner Under $15

Box dinners are usually affordable, convenient, and easy to prepare, yet they don't always offer much variety. Many don't include protein or veggies, and most aren't well-seasoned. Even the best frozen dinner brands may have unpleasant, mushy textures or flat flavor profiles. If you're on a budget, you might think you have to accept a ready-made meal for what it is, even if that means a disappointing dinner. However, there are a number of ways to elevate the taste and nutritional value of these packaged meals without spending a lot of extra money.

Upgrading boxed dinner shortcuts can transform your meal from a basic, unsatisfying, and unhealthy dish into a near restaurant-quality experience. You can customize flavors, incorporate additional ingredients, boost nutritional value, and stretch your budget, all while avoiding the hassle of cooking an entire meal from scratch. Plus, adding in starches, veggies, and protein can increase the number of servings you get from one box dinner.

It's faster (and cheaper) than you think to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese or other packaged dinners by mixing in some protein, getting creative with fresh veggies, or even just adding extra cheese and seasonings. These simple add-ins can go a long way towards making a meal more palatable. In fact, we found 15 ways to elevate box dinners from Walmart without spending more than $15. While prices vary by region, these fast, easy dinner ideas all ring up at less than $15 and are arranged in order from lowest to highest price.