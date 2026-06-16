15 Walmart Boxed Shortcuts For Dinner Under $15
Box dinners are usually affordable, convenient, and easy to prepare, yet they don't always offer much variety. Many don't include protein or veggies, and most aren't well-seasoned. Even the best frozen dinner brands may have unpleasant, mushy textures or flat flavor profiles. If you're on a budget, you might think you have to accept a ready-made meal for what it is, even if that means a disappointing dinner. However, there are a number of ways to elevate the taste and nutritional value of these packaged meals without spending a lot of extra money.
Upgrading boxed dinner shortcuts can transform your meal from a basic, unsatisfying, and unhealthy dish into a near restaurant-quality experience. You can customize flavors, incorporate additional ingredients, boost nutritional value, and stretch your budget, all while avoiding the hassle of cooking an entire meal from scratch. Plus, adding in starches, veggies, and protein can increase the number of servings you get from one box dinner.
It's faster (and cheaper) than you think to upgrade boxed macaroni and cheese or other packaged dinners by mixing in some protein, getting creative with fresh veggies, or even just adding extra cheese and seasonings. These simple add-ins can go a long way towards making a meal more palatable. In fact, we found 15 ways to elevate box dinners from Walmart without spending more than $15. While prices vary by region, these fast, easy dinner ideas all ring up at less than $15 and are arranged in order from lowest to highest price.
Spicy beef patties baked with marinara sauce and cheese
A box of Golden Krust Island Select Spicy Beef Patties ($3.17) is the foundation for a quick and easy lasagna-style beef casserole. Spread some marinara sauce ($1.74) in the bottom of a baking dish and place the two beef patties on top. Layer shredded cheese ($1.97) and sauce, finishing with a final layer of cheese. Bake the entire thing at 350 F for around 20 minutes and you'll have a delicious dinner for around $7.
Pasta Roni with crab chunks
It's easy to turn a box of Pasta Roni into a restaurant-worthy dinner for two with a few easy steps. Any flavor of Pasta Roni ($1.48) will do. Make the pasta according to the directions on the box, and then stir in a can of Bumble Bee Fancy Lump Crabmeat ($6.48) for an added boost of protein and flavor. The meal rings up at around $8, but you can elevate it further by adding extra cheese, Italian seasoning, and snow peas.
Birds Eye Cheddar Broccoli Bake served over a baked potato
Birds Eye Cheddar Broccoli Bake ($3.97) is a simple yet comforting veggie dish that is meant to be a side. However, this frozen dish can be transformed into the ultimate baked potato topping. Prepare it as directed and serve it over a baked potato ($0.66), topping it with some bacon bits ($1.97) and sour cream ($1.37) to really take it to the next level. The entire meal rings up at around $8.
Red Lobster cheddar biscuit pot pie
You probably don't think of chicken pot pie when you're brainstorming fast, easy, and affordable weeknight dinners. But you can upgrade a chicken pot pie with a tasty Red Lobster twist, and it only costs around $8.50. Cut up a rotisserie chicken ($3.97) into chunks and mix it with a can of cream of chicken soup ($0.74), frozen peas and carrots ($0.98), and diced celery. Prepare a box of Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuits ($2.86) and spread it over the top, then bake.
Minute Rice and canned tuna
If you want something that's filling, tasty, and comforting, you can use a box of Minute Rice ($2.46) to make a cheesy tuna casserole for around $8.50. Prepare the rice, then stir in a can of cream of mushroom soup ($0.74), a couple cans of StarKist Solid White Albacore Tuna ($2.54), frozen peas ($0.98), and grated cheddar cheese ($1.87). Bake until you see a light golden crust form on the rice.
Velveeta Shells and Cheese with Spam
A box of Velveeta Shells and Cheese ($2.48) is a filling meal on its own, but not necessarily the most nutritionally sound. If you want to incorporate some protein, canned Spam is a simple trick for bulking up boxed mac and cheese. Fry up some Korean BBQ-flavored Spam ($4.14) and sprinkle some parmesan cheese ($2.08) and freshly chopped parsley on the top for a more flavorful meal for under $9.
Pasta Roni Four Cheese Corkscrew Pasta with bacon chunks
You can find decadent mac and cheese recipes served at upscale restaurants, or just make one at home for around $10. Make a box of Pasta Roni Four Cheese Corkscrew Pasta ($1.48), then put it in a baking dish. Cut up some bacon ($4.18) into chunks and fry it up, then mix it into the pasta along with a can of green chiles ($0.88). Spread a layer of Italian-style breadcrumbs ($1.22) on top, and bake until the top is golden brown.
Rice-a-Roni rice pilaf with salmon
Using a few key ingredients to upgrade Rice-a-Roni can transform it into a healthy Mediterranean-style dish. Prepare a box of Rice-a-Roni rice pilaf ($1.48) according to the directions, and then top it with halved cherry or grape tomatoes ($2.78), slices of English cucumber, and chunks of canned pink salmon ($4.47). This filling, protein-rich meal is around $10 and serves at least two people.
Frozen pizza topped with fresh veggies and hot sausage
There are few things better than a pizza when you want a quick comfort meal. Yet with the cost of delivery pizza rising, finding new ways to elevate a frozen pizza is an affordable alternative. A Red Baron Four Cheese pizza ($4.82) topped with green bell peppers, red onions, and spicy Italian sausage ($4.92) is only about $12, far less than pizza delivery.
Hamburger Helper lasagna
This budget-friendly, easy way to elevate Hamburger Helper uses pantry staples to create a cheesy, meaty casserole. You just need a box of Hamburger Helper Four Cheese Lasagna ($2.56), garlic, ground sausage ($3.92), a yellow onion, Italian-style breadcrumbs ($1.22), and a can of tomato paste ($0.86). The whole meal is less than $12 and can feed about four people.
Zatarain Jambalaya rice with sausage, beans, and peppers
Jambalaya is a savory, one-pot Creole dish made from rice, meat or seafood, and veggies. You can make a Cajun-style Andouille sausage Jambalaya at home by starting with a box of Zatarain Jambalaya rice ($2.72). Add sliced Andouille smoked pork sausage ($5.54), a can of mixed chili beans ($0.86), and diced bell peppers, onion, and celery. This flavorful, filling meal comes together quickly for $12 or less.
Instant mashed potatoes with popcorn chicken
You might not have fast food in your budget, but you can make a KFC Famous Bowl dupe for just $12 at home using a package of popcorn chicken ($6.78), a box of instant mashed potatoes ($1.88), a jar of brown gravy ($2.86), and a can of sweet corn ($0.63). Make the mashed potatoes according to instructions, cook up the chicken in the oven or air fryer, and then mix everything together and top with the brown gravy.
Rice-a-Roni Spanish rice with pinto beans, pico, and chicken
You can use a box of Rice-a-Roni Spanish rice ($1.48) to make a cheap Chipotle burrito bowl dupe at home. Cook the rice according to the instructions, and then add diced rotisserie chicken ($3.97), pinto beans ($0.86), green chiles ($0.88), and pico de gallo ($3.54). Top it with freshly squeezed limes and chopped cilantro, and you'll have dinner for two for under $13.
Pasta Roni with chicken and broccoli
Another delicious (and healthy) way to elevate classic mac and cheese is to add chunks of chicken and fresh broccoli. Prepare a box of Pasta Roni Shells & White Cheddar ($2.10) and add diced rotisserie chicken ($5.97) and steamed broccoli. Top it off with freshly grated parmesan cheese ($5.72) and you have a meal for four for around $15. Best of all, it's far more flavorful and satisfying than fast food mac and cheese.
Ramen with shrimp and clams
Ramen is the quintessential cheap meal, and it's also endlessly customizable. You don't have to stretch your budget to elevate your ramen with these simple upgrades: Add canned shrimp ($5.94) and clams ($2.38) to a box of spicy ramen ($5.54) and top it with fresh avocado, a sliced hardboiled egg ($0.86), diced green onions, and grated cheddar cheese ($1.87). The meal serves at least two for around $15.