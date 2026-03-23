Elevate Your Ramen With These Simple Upgrades

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People who often rely on instant ramen tend to either prepare it in a straightforward way without changes, or add some basic upgrades like an egg, scallions, and maybe some leftover meat. There's nothing wrong with these paths, but they sure can get monotonous after the hundredth time. Luckily for ramen lovers, Chowhound released a video about all of the ingenious ways to seriously upgrade your instant ramen, so you'll never eat a boring bowl again.

In this video, Josh Donelson walks us through three easy, delicious recipes that do more than just add condiments and toppings to a bowl of soup. He switches up the cooking methods to completely reinvent ramen's format, then adds flavor with creative yet accessible ingredients that will wow your taste buds. While he starts with popular products like Samyang Buldak Spicy Ramen, you can take parts of these recipes — from a creamy carbonara-inspired preparation method to a flavorful topping starring a popular snack food — and pair them with your favorite ramen brands, creating a better bowl that's tailored to your tastes.

This video also delivers kitchen wisdom all home cooks should know, from how to neatly bread meat cutlets to a marinating hack that takes eggs to the next level. You can even find out how to make flavor-packed vegetarian ramen that won't make anyone miss the meat. With these tricks up your sleeve, you'll go from sighing over your soup to feeling excited and inspired every time you open a pack of instant noodles.

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