20 Delicious Ingredients To Upgrade Rice-A-Roni

Rice-A-Roni is a carb lover's dream come true. The classic versions contain both rice and pasta, mixed together into one seasoned dish that requires very little thought to throw together on a busy night. Whether you choose to use it as a side dish or want to make it the star of the show, Rice-A-Roni is one of those busy night staples that can sometimes feel like a step up from your average frozen meal.

But let's be honest: Rice-A-Roni on its own is kind of a sad meal, and even as a side dish, it needs a little something extra to make it as appealing as possible. Luckily, there are a ton of different ingredients you can add to your Rice-A-Roni to boost the flavor and make it taste like it didn't come out of a box. We've compiled a list of some of our favorite Rice-A-Roni additions, so feel free to use these ideas or let them inspire you to come up with your own. Rice-A-Roni has never tasted so good.