Turn A Box Of Pasta Roni Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dinner For 2 With A Few Easy Steps
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Elevating a simple meal into something a little more luxurious is a cornerstone of home cooking. Plenty of pantry staples can be used as the foundation for a delicious meal with just a few easy upgrades. Boxed meal kits and ready-to-eat dinners can be great as is, but sometimes a few small additions make them way better. Pasta Roni already feels like a step up from mac and cheese. With a few seasoning additions and some imitation crab or lobster, it can be transformed into something closer to a restaurant-style seafood pasta for two.
Choose a Pasta Roni flavor that works well with seafood. There are several with a creamy base sauce, like Angel Hair with Herbs or Fettuccine Alfredo. You could use some of the cheese-flavored ones but they may not taste as good with seafood. Prepare it according to the package directions but add in some fresh ground black pepper and a bit of minced onion or garlic with the seasoning mix. After you lower the heat and cover the pot to allow the sauce to reduce, add in the crab or lobster in the last minute or two of cooking. It doesn't need a lot of time, and it can get rubbery or even fall apart if it cooks too long.
One box of Pasta Roni makes just over two servings and costs under $2. Imitation crab, or surimi, typically costs under $3. It's very affordable and you can do so much more than just sushi with it. With some simple seasonings and additions, you can have a filling seafood pasta meal for two that feels high end and costs under $5. For a quick, low budget meal, it's hard to beat. Consider it another struggle meal that won't break the bank.
Level up your Pasta Roni game with seafood
It's easy to turn seafood Pasta Roni into a family meal by doubling the recipe. Two boxes of pasta, two packages of imitation crab or lobster, and you have dinner for up to five for under $10. Besides onion and garlic, you could also dice some red bell pepper, mushrooms, or even broccoli florets into the sauce. Peas and spinach added with the seafood can also bring a pop of freshness that makes the finished dish feel like a seafood pasta primavera.
If you are looking to elevate the dish further for just a few dollars more, a bag of cooked shrimp at Walmart is under $8. Treat it the same as the imitation crab and add it to the pasta in the last few minutes of cooking. Smoked paprika or Old Bay added to the sauce during cooking will give the dish a smoky seafood boil flavor — if you're feeling adventurous, you could even make homemade Old Bay with our recipe. Consider using some red pepper flakes or a dash of hot sauce to make a spicy version.
Garnish your seafood pasta with fresh green onion or chives and some freshly ground black pepper. You can also add a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or lemon zest before serving to brighten the seafood flavors and add some acidity to the cream sauce. Toasted breadcrumbs on top will bring crunch, and a dusting of Parmesan cheese is a favorite for many, although seafood purists may object to mixing cheese and seaood.