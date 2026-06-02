Turn A Box Of Pasta Roni Into A Restaurant-Worthy Dinner For 2 With A Few Easy Steps

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Elevating a simple meal into something a little more luxurious is a cornerstone of home cooking. Plenty of pantry staples can be used as the foundation for a delicious meal with just a few easy upgrades. Boxed meal kits and ready-to-eat dinners can be great as is, but sometimes a few small additions make them way better. Pasta Roni already feels like a step up from mac and cheese. With a few seasoning additions and some imitation crab or lobster, it can be transformed into something closer to a restaurant-style seafood pasta for two.

Choose a Pasta Roni flavor that works well with seafood. There are several with a creamy base sauce, like Angel Hair with Herbs or Fettuccine Alfredo. You could use some of the cheese-flavored ones but they may not taste as good with seafood. Prepare it according to the package directions but add in some fresh ground black pepper and a bit of minced onion or garlic with the seasoning mix. After you lower the heat and cover the pot to allow the sauce to reduce, add in the crab or lobster in the last minute or two of cooking. It doesn't need a lot of time, and it can get rubbery or even fall apart if it cooks too long.

One box of Pasta Roni makes just over two servings and costs under $2. Imitation crab, or surimi, typically costs under $3. It's very affordable and you can do so much more than just sushi with it. With some simple seasonings and additions, you can have a filling seafood pasta meal for two that feels high end and costs under $5. For a quick, low budget meal, it's hard to beat. Consider it another struggle meal that won't break the bank.