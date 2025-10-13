26 Delicious Struggle Meal Recipes That Won't Break The Bank

With food getting pricier by the day, demand is growing for meal ideas that blend big flavors with value for money. After all, it's not always realistic to splash out on decadent cuts of meat or seafood or whip up a recipe that demands an array of niche condiments that you don't already have on hand. Sometimes, keeping it simple is the best approach, for both your wallet and your taste buds. Affordable meals offer far more variety than expected. There is a vast selection of low-cost ingredients that can be combined to create flavor-packed, crowd-pleasing dishes that don't sacrifice on deliciousness.

Whether you're after a simple, nutritious soup, a cheesy, carb-packed casserole, or a warming curry, there's a recipe in this line up that can help. As well as being budget-friendly, these tried-and-tested meal options are all relatively fuss-free to prepare, making them perfect for weeknights. And, many yield six or more servings, so you'll likely have leftovers for lunch the next day. So, let's explore some of the best ways to spruce up your weekly meal rotation without breaking the bank.