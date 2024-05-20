Canned Spam Is The Simple Trick For Bulking Up Boxed Mac And Cheese

Compared to other kinds of quickly-made meals, boxed macaroni and cheese ranks high in terms of taste. Sure, the cheese often comes in a pouch and has a suspiciously bright orange color, but the best instant mac and cheese brands can make you forget it's not homemade. The only downside? They're not as filling as they were when we were kids. To bulk them up, add a touch of Spam.

Tinned Spam is made from a blend of ground pork shoulder and ham and seasoned with salt, sugar, and sodium nitrate. Thanks to its savory, sweet flavor, it's one of the few canned meats we consistently enjoy. Spam's presence in Hawaiian, Korean, and Filipino food has cemented the product as a pantry staple for us, especially when it comes to making macaroni more filling. Like crumbles of bacon to gourmet mac and cheese, Spam adds a quick umami boost to the fuss-free recipe.

To keep things simple, all you need to do is cook the pasta according to its instructions and heat your Spam. While it doesn't need to be cooked, the meat becomes richer and takes on a crispy texture when heated. Slice the Spam up and heat it in the air fryer or pan-sear the pork before adding to your cooked noodles. If you're feeling fancy, you can sprinkle in some Italian seasoning and red pepper flakes or sesame seeds and green onions.