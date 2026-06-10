12 Worst Types Of People To Dine With At Restaurants, Hands Down

Meeting up with a good friend, a favorite family member, a treasured coworker, or even that super-fun neighbor you don't often get to chat with can be a great pick-me-up. It gets even better when you meet up at a tried-and-true favorite restaurant or that new spot you've been wanting to visit. However, when strangers or even acquaintances get thrown into the mix, things can get complicated, awkward, and sometimes downright embarrassing.

We've all been there. Whether it's a first date gone horribly wrong, a company holiday party that's left you mortified for Monday, or that time you met extended family and were reminded why you're always busy when they call, we get it. Even the best restaurants can turn into a terrible experience thanks to inconsiderate companions, so let's talk about some of the worst types of people to visit a restaurant with.

Because sure, there are a lot of old-timey etiquette rules that you can (and should) forget about. These days, it's absolutely fine to share plates, as well as the bill, and many might not remember there was a time when men not only paid for women but were expected to order for them, as well. We're glad those days are long gone, but there are still behaviors that can lead to you walking away and swearing to never hit a restaurant with a certain person again. If you've been sitting at the table with any of these types of people, just know that we see you.