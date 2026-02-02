I've Been A Professional Chef For 11 Years. Here's How To Modify An Order Without Upsetting The Kitchen Staff

It's important to consider the type of restaurant you're dining at as well. A local diner will likely have no issue swapping hash browns for home fries or fries for a side salad, but a high-end omakase restaurant that has a set menu is less likely to be able to accommodate any modifications or allergies that weren't requested ahead of time.

Here in Los Angeles, at smaller, trendy restaurants with shorter menus, I've often seen small, italicized script at the bottom of the menu that reads "substitutions or modifications politely declined." If you do see this or similar text on the menu, I strongly urge you to avoid attempting any modifications unless you have a true allergy. While it may be bordering on passive-aggressive, usually, restaurants do have solid reasoning behind this statement.

While some rules feel arbitrary and insulting, like the refusal to serve ketchup at Father's Office, declining modifications has more to do with small kitchen staffs and not wanting to compromise the integrity of the overall dish. If you ask to leave off or change the main feature from a dish, it may lead to a disappointing dish that doesn't reflect the caliber of the original item.

Modifications also affect the timing and rhythm of the overall kitchen. If your modification is a swap from fish to chicken, this will throw off the timing for not one but possibly two cooks, as sometimes seafood and other proteins are cooked by two different people, not to mention that fish cooks relatively quickly compared to other proteins.

Overall, be kind, patient, and understanding at a restaurant, no matter if they grant your modifications or not, as the industry is going through a difficult time.