Can You Order Off-Menu At A Fancy Restaurant?

For most of us, fine dining is a strictly special occasion. We don't often head out to Michelin-starred restaurants for dinner, but it can be a nice treat for a celebration, a date, or just something different once in a while. However, you may feel a little anxiety about the experience, whether it's due to the price, the formality, or the etiquette, which can seem a little hazy. To that last point, we wanted to know if it's acceptable to order off-menu at a fancy restaurant.

If you're a fine dining first-timer, it's okay not to know all the rules. Many restaurants are happy to make substitutions or put together dishes that, strictly speaking, aren't on the menu. That's actually encouraged in fast food with all the secret menus and hacks you hear about online. At the New York City Wine & Food Fest at the Seaport, Tasting Table caught up with Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, owner of Cecchi's restaurant, to get his insight. His answer was unequivocal. "No," Cecchi-Azzolina says.

"No. We have a menu for a certain reason," he explains. While there are certain circumstances when there is some wiggle room for diners, most kitchens won't accommodate changes because it affects both the dish's flavor and the timing of its preparation. So what does that mean for diners? "If you can't find what you want on the menu, you should probably go somewhere else," Cecchi-Azzolina says.