10 Dead Giveaways That You're A Fine-Dining First Timer

There is more to the fine-dining experience than just being able to write a fat check for a one-time meal. Even if you can afford the elevated prices, there are certain social graces that need to be mastered so that you feel like you fit in with the rest of the swish set.

For starters, it helps to know that some questions are immediate red flags to servers, from asking for the cheapest item on the menu to requesting off-menu additions. And it doesn't end there, either. From what you are wearing when you arrive at the restaurant to the finer nuances of where your napkin is placed during the meal, the smallest actions can serve as telltale signs that you are a fine dining first-timer.

So, how do you navigate all the silent expectations that nobody is spelling out loud but that other people already seem to know? With a little help from Mariah Grumet Humbert, of course. As an etiquette expert, author, and founder of Old Soul Etiquette, Grumet Humbert lends her insights about the subtle giveaways that you are new to the fine-dining experience. Whether you're handling the tricky situation of running late for your reservation or you need a crash course on how to use the cutlery, her expert advice will see you through.