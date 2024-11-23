13 International Dining Etiquette Rules We Should All Be Following

If you've ever traveled to another country and eaten with the locals, there's a likelihood you've run into some unfamiliar food customs. Sometimes, not knowing about them ahead of time can be pretty embarrassing. For example, eating with your left hand in India may garner unwanted stares, while knowing the proper chopstick etiquette when dining in China can save you from accidentally appearing rude. Just like it would be odd to eat a hamburger with a fork and knife in the U.S., other countries have implicit lists of dining dos and don'ts, and we're willing to bet you may have encountered some that you're dying to implement stateside.

Sure, the relatively relaxed dining etiquette of the U.S. may be a relief after being on your toes around food during a long trip, but sometimes having a set of unspoken rules is refreshing. It offers a baseline of politeness you can expect to enjoy during a meal, and even etiquette as simple as serving your elders first or leaving some food on your plate can give mealtimes a welcome structure. That being said, why shouldn't we apply some international customs to American cuisine? Even if impossible to do so on a national level, you could adopt some etiquette rules from other countries when eating at your own table — you may come to find family dinners all the more enjoyable for it.