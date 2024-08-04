The Basic Etiquette Rule To Follow When Making A Toast In Russia
Santé! Prost! Skål! Cheers! One of the beautiful facts of humanity is that no matter how different our cultures may be, some things are universal. It doesn't matter if you're drinking beer in Poland, rice wine in Vietnam, or whiskey in Ireland — when it's time to raise a glass in toast, there's always some form of tradition to follow.
At a minimum, toasting etiquette usually involves repeating a word or short phrase in unison. In Russia, a standard toast requires raising and clinking your glass –- commonly a shot of vodka –- with your companions and saying "vashe zdoroviye." Pronounced VAH-sheh zda-ROH-vee-yeh, the saying roughly translates to "for your health." In fact, you'll find that most countries' toast words mean some variation of the same phrase.
Russians take their toasting seriously, so while saying vashe zdoroviye over a glass-clink is sometimes all that's necessary, it's not uncommon for there to be much more ceremony. Often, the toast-giver will give a speech first, whether it be an homage to an individual or simply an entertaining story. It's considered rude to eat, drink, or hold your own conversation during the toast, so everyone is expected to give their complete attention. It's also impolite to refuse to participate in a toast, as it can imply a lack of respect for the subject of the tribute.
Russian drinking etiquette has a few more rules
Clinking your glass and saying "vashe zdoroviye" will prevent you from making a social faux pas at a Russian gathering. However, if you want to pass as a local, there are a few more rules you'll need to know about.
For starters, it's rare for a Russian gathering to feature just one toast, so be prepared to lift your glass more than once. The good news is that Russians rarely drink without plenty of food on hand. The regular practice is to take a bite of food after each shot of vodka, which helps line the stomach and prevent — or at least delay — intoxication. While you don't have to finish every last drop of alcohol in your glass, leaving it more than halfway full may be taken as a slight by the host.
Russians also have traditions surrounding the pouring of their alcohol. Only one person should be responsible for pouring the drinks until the bottle is empty, and believe me, they will keep going until the bottle is empty. Only when a new bottle is opened can somebody else take over serving duties. It's also considered bad luck to leave finished bottles on the table, so whenever one's been polished off, it's normally placed on the floor or under the table.