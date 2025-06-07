There's A Reason We've All Been Pronouncing Bologna Wrong

Chances are, if you live in the United States, you pronounce "bologna" not as how it's spelled ("bo-lo-nya"), but as a new word entirely — baloney (or "ba-lo-nee"). Unless, of course, you're from Pittsburgh and grew up referring to this cold cut delicacy as "jumbo," or, if you were fancy, "ba-lo-nah." But why has the etymology of a classic lunch meat taken flight in this way? Where did all of these pronunciations come from? In short: What is this baloney?

There are a few ideas as to why Americans started saying "baloney" instead of "bologna," but the most widely adopted theory among linguists such as Ben Zimmer is that it was anglicized much like many other Italian words (think "Italia" changing to "Italy," for example). The earliest references to "baloney" appear in the mid-1800s, such as in a burlesque sermon written by William H. Levison in 1857 and the vaudeville song "I Ate the Baloney," which dates back to the 1870s.

It's also commonly thought that, because bologna earned an early reputation as being a "mystery meat" (though it has always been made largely with just pork or beef), baloney started to become a word to describe something that was "rubbish" or "garbage." And, in the early 1930s, New York Governor Alfred (Al) E. Smith, along with popular Variety writer Jack "Con" Conway, both took to using the pronunciation, its new meaning, and subsequent phrases so much that they are credited with making its use so popular.