The Only Time It's Acceptable To Leave A Bad Tip

Tipping is so embedded in our society that it can feel like you've got no choice but to always leave a great tip. Typically, the right thing to do is leave around 20% no matter what — especially since services rely on teamwork, which is one of the most important things to remember when tipping. Just because one team member let you down doesn't mean another didn't do a great job. Similarly, so many workers depend on tips to supplement low wages. In fact, it's estimated that 3 to 4 million Americans rely on tips to earn an acceptable income. However, with that said, there are certain occasions when it's acceptable to leave a bad tip.

I worked as a waitress for four years and saw the good, the bad, and the ugly with guests tipping. But I'll also hold my hands up and say that sometimes a bad tip is justified. As a general rule, if your dining experience is negative from start to finish with no assistance from your server, nobody expects you to tip generously. Whereas, if one aspect of your experience is negative, such as slow service or a wrong order, but it's rectified, it may be fair to still tip graciously. Serving is all about conflict resolution and problem-solving, so if your server did this effectively, why wouldn't you reward their efforts?