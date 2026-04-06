Unspoken Etiquette Rules At Fancy Restaurants, Explained
Have you ever wondered if there are unspoken etiquette rules at fancy restaurants? Tasting Table asked, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson — etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and co-author of the book "Gracious Living" — to explain some of the rules only an avid fine-diner would know. With them you can feel confident sitting down at any one of the most expensive Michelin-Starred restaurants around the globe.
First: Don't be surprised if you're suddenly served a dessert during your meal. "In a fine dining experience, you may be served sorbet as palate cleanser. The purpose is to ensure the food flavors are not blending between courses and to refresh your palate. The sorbet is usually ordered after a strongly flavored appetizer and before the main course." Thus, be sure not to skip the sorbet, so that each course gets its moment without competing flavors.
You may also get a fancy bowl of water. Whatever you do — do not drink it. This is thoughtful touch, intended for cleaning your fingers between courses or at the end of the meal. "The bowl has water along with flowers or lemon, dip your fingers in, one hand at a time, rub your fingers together (refrain from splashing), and pat dry; repeat with the opposite hand," Tyson added.
You don't need to be the perfect guest at fancy restaurants, but knowing some unspoken rules help
Additionally, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson revealed one specific fine dining rule that may seem a bit arbitrary, but has essential reasoning behind it. She told us, "Some fine dining restaurants provide purse hook stands, called handbag stools or purse perch. It is placed near a guest's seat to keep handbags off of the floor and from occupying chairs. Placing handbags on the floor is seen as unhygienic or a trip hazard." You also don't want to put your purse on the table, where it will take up space or easily get dirty from the food.
While fine dining isn't about perfection, you do want to approach it with confidence and know just enough to have a great time. If you're going to dine at a fancy restaurant, be sure to bear Tyson's tips in mind. They're not so much about rigid rules and more about helping your experience feel seamless and enjoyable. If you're still feeling unsure, check out the eight English dining etiquette rules for fancy dining. Tasting Table also uncovered 10 dead giveaways that you're a fine-dining first timer that will help you not make newbie mistakes.