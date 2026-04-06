Unspoken Etiquette Rules At Fancy Restaurants, Explained

Have you ever wondered if there are unspoken etiquette rules at fancy restaurants? Tasting Table asked, Nikesha Tannehill Tyson — etiquette expert from the Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, and co-author of the book "Gracious Living" — to explain some of the rules only an avid fine-diner would know. With them you can feel confident sitting down at any one of the most expensive Michelin-Starred restaurants around the globe.

First: Don't be surprised if you're suddenly served a dessert during your meal. "In a fine dining experience, you may be served sorbet as palate cleanser. The purpose is to ensure the food flavors are not blending between courses and to refresh your palate. The sorbet is usually ordered after a strongly flavored appetizer and before the main course." Thus, be sure not to skip the sorbet, so that each course gets its moment without competing flavors.

You may also get a fancy bowl of water. Whatever you do — do not drink it. This is thoughtful touch, intended for cleaning your fingers between courses or at the end of the meal. "The bowl has water along with flowers or lemon, dip your fingers in, one hand at a time, rub your fingers together (refrain from splashing), and pat dry; repeat with the opposite hand," Tyson added.