8 English Dining Etiquette Rules You Should Know Before Your Fancy Vacation Dinner
The words "fine dining" and "etiquette" are enough to strike fear into the hearts of even the most learned people. It usually conjures images of rows of cutlery, tiny portions of hard-to-eat food, and an eye-wateringly expensive list of wines you've never heard of. Regardless, understanding basic dining etiquette is important because it shows respect, helps create a good impression, and prevents awkward situations. But most importantly, it allows you to feel comfortable and confident, meaning you can truly enjoy your meal.
There are many styles of dining across the world, but perhaps the most formal is the English style. English dining etiquette is a set of internationally recognized standards and rules that govern everything from table manners to RSVP etiquette, as well as a long list of topics that are considered taboo in polite society. As English dining etiquette tends to be the most structured, learning how to conduct yourself in the English style will ensure you never make a faux pas at the dinner table again.
If you are heading on vacation and there's a fine dining dinner looming in your near future, we've got you. We spoke to Nick Leighton, etiquette expert and host of the "Were You Raised By Wolves?" podcast, and Laura Windsor from the Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy, two highly knowledgeable fine dining experts, to help you navigate your way through this tricky meal.
Follow the dress code
When it comes to dress code, more is more, particularly in English dining –– meaning it's always better to overdress rather than underdress. Formal dining is certainly less strict than it used to be, but the dress code should always be adhered to. Not wearing a jacket or eschewing a tie will be met with snide stares at best; at worst, you may not be seated at all.
Dress codes can be broken down into five categories: white tie, black tie, lounge suit, smart casual, and casual. Unless you are attending a very high-end gala, ball, or dinner, you are unlikely to be asked to wear white tie, which is the most formal dress requirement. Black tie is less formal, typically requiring a single-breasted jacket and bow tie for men, and a cocktail dress or floor-length evening gown for women. For most fine dining restaurants, the dress code is lounge suits –– men should wear a smart suit and polished black shoes, while women can wear a dress or a trouser suit. Some restaurants have a smart casual dress code, a vague misnomer that requires some consideration of how "posh" the restaurant you are attending is. Generally, men can get away with a jacket and tie, while women can wear a dress, skirt, and top, or a trouser suit. No matter what the occasion or venue, when it comes to English dining etiquette, there are some definite nos, including wearing flip-flops, shorts, beachwear, or an informal hat.
Be mindful of timing
Timing can be a minefield when it comes to dining etiquette, prompting many questions: How early is too early? Does fashionably late apply here? What should I do if I'm late? It is always correct to arrive early, but arriving too early can be just as rude as being late. Arriving while the hosts are still preparing, or before a restaurant can seat you, is inconvenient for your hosts. Therefore, it is recommended to arrive around five minutes before the suggested start time.
Being late is unforgivable –– it conveys to your host and fellow guests that you feel your time is more important than theirs. Even if you have an excuse, lateness is indicative of poor time management skills and disorganization. However, life happens, and we are all late sometimes. It is polite to let the restaurant and your guests know you will be late as soon as you realize it, giving them more time to prepare.
Speaking of timing, a more grievous faux pas than being early or late is neglecting to RSVP; it's bad enough if you aren't planning to attend, but it's criminal if you do turn up unexpectedly. RSVP, derived from the French phrase répondez s'il vous plaît, simply means "respond, please." Events can cost a lot of money and time to plan and implement, and not responding to an RSVP lets your hosts assume that you won't be coming. If you do show up, don't expect to be catered to.
Quietly signal your waiter if you need attention
Staff in fine dining restaurants are trained exceptionally well. Not only do they understand the intricacies of the menu and wine knowledge, but they are also taught to be aware of customers' needs at all times. In a high-end restaurant, the staff should know what you need almost before you do. However, there are occasions where you may need to summon a server. Etiquette expert Nick Leighton says, "The best way to get your server's attention is just to make eye contact. No grand gestures should be needed. Certainly no snapping, waiving, or shouting." If this doesn't work, etiquette expert Laura Windsor suggests raising your hand slightly, saying,"If they still don't look at you, say 'excuse me' and raise your hand higher!
When interacting with staff, remember always to be polite and well-mannered. Never touch staff, shout, or demand. Avoid becoming overly familiar; if a waiter approaches your table, it is polite to pause your conversation and give them your full attention. Note that it is considered rude to change the menu or swap out ingredients unless it is specifically related to food allergies or intolerances. A fine dining menu will have been carefully curated to ensure that flavors are paired to deliver a sensational food experience; altering the food may imply that you don't trust their culinary ability. If you do have to send food back, try to be discreet and non-accusatory –– simply stating the issue with the food is enough.
Understand drinks etiquette
It is common to have a pre-meal drink, also known as an aperitif, which is designed to stimulate the appetite. If you are asked if you would like an aperitif, you should order something dry, acidic, or fizzy, such as Champagne or a gin and tonic. During the meal, it is customary to drink wine. If you find the thought of a wine list intimidating, then it is acceptable to ask a more experienced guest to order on your behalf or to ask the house sommelier to discreetly guide you on your wine choice.
Once a wine is selected, the waiter or sommelier will pour a small quantity of wine into a glass for you to taste –– remember that in English dining etiquette, wine glasses are held by the stem, not by the bowl. True wine connoisseurs can tell that a wine is okay to drink simply by sniffing the wine –– a corked (or bad) wine will have a musty, damp dog, or slightly garlicky smell. If you are unsure if the wine is bad, then take a small sip. If it tastes dull or slightly of hay or barnyard animals, indicate to the staff that the wine is bad, and a new one will be brought over. Don't forget that when toasting with wine (or your aperitif), only the toastmaker stands; diners should always remain seated, glasses should never be smashed together, and always maintain eye contact.
Know your cutlery
Perhaps the most fear-inspiring part of a formal dinner table is understanding the dreaded cutlery arrangement. But in reality, you only need to remember one thing to get it right: outside in. Nick Leighton says, "The outside-in rule is that you just use the utensil that's farthest from the plate first. So, if you're having salad as the first course, the fork and knife that will be farthest away from the plate on the outside are going to be the fork and knife to eat the salad with."
In English dining etiquette, the knife is held in the dominant hand with the prongs facing down, and the fork is held in the non-dominant hand. You maneuver by using the fork to hold the food still while you cut it, and then use the knife to move the food onto the fork –– never use your fork to scoop even difficult food like peas, and never place your knife in your mouth, even to lick it. Laura Windsor says, "Once food is placed into the mouth, you must place the knife and fork in what is known as the 'resting position.' This means that the fork should rest over the knife (blade facing west) in an 8:20 position if the plate were seen as a clock." When finished, place your knife and fork together in a straight line, facing upwards — this indicates that the server can take your plate away.
Use the correct place setting
There's more to English dining etiquette than knowing which knife and fork to use. The elaborate rules stem from when British nobility demonstrated their wealth by hosting lavish dinner services. The demand for multiple courses and dishes meant that established guidelines needed to be set.
In fine dining, the perfect table always starts with the main plate in the center, with the side plate and napkin to the left and glasses to the right. Glasses are set in the order they will be used, starting with Champagne (sometimes, but not always, served as an aperitif), followed by water glasses, white wine glasses, and then red wine glasses. Nick Leighton gave us a useful tip for remembering which glass or plate is yours: Think "BMW" — bread, meal, water. Or, you can make okay signs with both of your hands and your left hand will make a lower case "b" for "bread" and your right hand will make a lower case "d" for "drink."
Laura Windsor says that when you have finished eating, you must always place your napkin to the left, and reminds us to "Never use your napkin to wipe your face like a face cloth!" She explains that napkins should be used for dabbing from left to right. "We should never use our napkins as a bib — that's reserved for babies and 17th Century gentlefolk wearing stiff Elizabethan ruff collars."
Don't argue over the bill
It is customary for the host of a formal dinner party to pick up the bill for the entire table. To avoid unseemly squabbles, this can be done by leaving your card with the staff before the meal begins, or, as Laura Windsor advises, by excusing yourself from the table and paying at the register. If you wish to split the bill, don't demean yourself or your hosts by arguing over individual elements. You can avoid unseemly debates by asking for separate checks from the start or by splitting the bill by the number of people dining. Today, several apps can help you calculate the cost of a bill per person and include a tip.
This brings us to the subject of tipping. English tipping etiquette differs from that in the U.S. In the U.K., tipping is discretionary (although it would be unusual not to tip unless the service or food has been very poor). Laura Windsor advises that the standard tip amount in the U.K. is 12.5%, while U.S.-based etiquette expert Nick Leighton says that tipping 20% is the standard. This should be increased for extra-large groups or when the staff or restaurants have gone out of their way to fulfill requests. Note that many restaurants in the U.K. and the U.S. will add a service charge to the bill, so there is no requirement to tip an additional amount, although you can still tip extra for exceptional service.
Brush up on your table manners
Perhaps the single most important thing to remember in English dining etiquette is to ensure that you blend in and present yourself in a calm and cohesive manner. There are many things to keep in mind to ensure that you don't stand out from the crowd (in a bad way). Always consider your fellow guests; this means waiting for others to be seated before starting to eat, and eat a pace that is roughly the same as everyone else. You should also consider how your actions may affect others. This is particularly important when it comes to your physical person. Laura Windsor advises us that we should never groom at the table, spit, blow our nose into the napkin, or place the napkin on the plate. If you need to sneeze or cough, turn away from the table and sneeze into your napkin, and if you need to use the bathroom, simply excuse yourself – never announce yourself or make a fuss.
English dining etiquette assumes that the staff will do the work, so never pick up a dropped knife, fork, or spoon, and never try to be helpful by stacking plates or passing plates –– this is a job for the wait staff. It's considered uncouth to rock on your chair, eat with your mouth full, or drink out of your finger bowl –– these are the actions of a child. Finally, contrary to the American way, it is seen as gauche to ask for a doggie bag.