8 English Dining Etiquette Rules You Should Know Before Your Fancy Vacation Dinner

The words "fine dining" and "etiquette" are enough to strike fear into the hearts of even the most learned people. It usually conjures images of rows of cutlery, tiny portions of hard-to-eat food, and an eye-wateringly expensive list of wines you've never heard of. Regardless, understanding basic dining etiquette is important because it shows respect, helps create a good impression, and prevents awkward situations. But most importantly, it allows you to feel comfortable and confident, meaning you can truly enjoy your meal.

There are many styles of dining across the world, but perhaps the most formal is the English style. English dining etiquette is a set of internationally recognized standards and rules that govern everything from table manners to RSVP etiquette, as well as a long list of topics that are considered taboo in polite society. As English dining etiquette tends to be the most structured, learning how to conduct yourself in the English style will ensure you never make a faux pas at the dinner table again.

If you are heading on vacation and there's a fine dining dinner looming in your near future, we've got you. We spoke to Nick Leighton, etiquette expert and host of the "Were You Raised By Wolves?" podcast, and Laura Windsor from the Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy, two highly knowledgeable fine dining experts, to help you navigate your way through this tricky meal.