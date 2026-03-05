10 Of The Most Expensive Michelin-Starred Restaurants Across The Globe
If you're searching for a place to eat, and you see the word "Michelin" mentioned, you know you're in for a treat. Introduced a century ago, a Michelin star is a universal symbol of culinary greatness. If a restaurant has two Michelin stars, that means the food is not just good, it's full of a chef's unique personality, too. Three Michelin stars? That's pure excellence.
Because of the skill and talent involved, you don't expect Michelin-starred restaurants to be cheap (although there are certainly some more affordable starred eateries out there). But some really do break the bank when it comes to tasting menus and wine pairings. If you've ever wondered what the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe are like (and how much they actually charge), you've come to the right place.
Join us as we feast our way from Japan to Europe at some of the world's most expensive Michelin-starred eateries on the planet. All prices and conversions were current at the time of writing.
Azabu Kadowaki - Tokyo, Japan
It's been more than a quarter of a century since Toshiya Kadowaki first opened Azabu Kadowaki in a quiet pocket of Tokyo. The chef, who grew up in the restaurant business, was ready to branch out on his own after years of working in other people's eateries. And it was a smart move. His skill, creativity, and instincts in the kitchen have earned him no less than three Michelin stars.
One of the lowest-priced options on the dinner menu is a seasonal omakase course including blowfish sashimi and deep-fried blowfish, which costs 53,240 Japanese yen (about $340 USD). One of the most expensive is a course including matsuba crab, blowfish and black truffle sashimi, and deep-fried shark fin, which is 117,370 yen (about $756). If you're dining out with a friend or partner, the food alone could set you back more than $1,500.
"Is it worth it?" we hear you ask. Well, according to people who have visited Kadowaki's restaurant, which is small and intimate with a six-person counter, the dishes are innovative, and the flavors are outstanding. One key criticism from some, though, is that the whole experience feels a little rushed, and if you're paying more than $1,500, you're probably going to want to savor every bite.
azabukadowaki.com
+81 3-5772-2553
2-7-2 Azabujuban, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-0045, Japan
The French Laundry - California, U.S.
The French Laundry is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic restaurants in the U.S. Not only is it the proud owner of three Michelin stars, but in 2019, it was given a coveted spot in the Best of the Best hall of fame by the World's 50 Best. The restaurant was opened by chef Thomas Keller in the 1990s — the chef had been looking for a spot where he could showcase high-end French cuisine. He came across the site of an old French laundry in Napa Valley, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Those who have dined at The French Laundry say it is a once-in-a-lifetime culinary experience, worthy of a place at the very top of everyone's bucket list. You can expect to spend $700 on one meal, with wine pairings, of course. Even the mac and cheese, featuring shaved Australian black winter truffles, costs $160.
If you do decide to spend your hard-earned cash at The French Laundry, make sure to plan well in advance, as last-minute reservations are virtually impossible. That said, former customers say there are ways to nab a table sooner if you're savvy. Ring up regularly to ask about cancellations, or, if you're staying nearby, ask your hotel concierge for help.
thomaskeller.com/tfl
(707) 944-2380
6640 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599
Masa - New York, U.S.
In New York, if you want a truly outstanding omakase experience, Masa is hard to beat. Omakase is unique — the dishes are carefully selected for you by the chef rather than chosen from a menu — but it's usually well worth giving up control. The Michelin guide says omakase at Masa, which was opened by chef Masa Takayama in 2004, is like "ballet." Everything at this two-starred Japanese spot is crafted with elegance, precision, and harmony.
Reviews also consistently praise Masa's innovative flavor combinations, exceptional presentation, and unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and next-level service. It rarely gets bad reviews, but sometimes customers have given it low marks for the prices. That's not surprising; since it opened, Masa has been one of the most expensive restaurants in the whole of New York City.
For the Hinoki Counter Omakase, for example, you can expect to pay $950. And bear in mind that this price excludes tax, gratuity, and beverages. Still, you can trust that Masa doesn't skimp on food. The Hinoki Counter Omakase includes five to six small appetizers, which are followed by 15 to 17 pieces of sushi and seasonal fruit for dessert. If you prefer a more affordable a la carte menu, the neighboring Bar Masa is slightly more accessible. For example, you can order soy chicken wings for $26 or eggplant yuzu miso for $18.
masanyc.com
(212) 823-9807
The Shops at Columbus Circle, 10 Columbus Circle, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019
Sazenka - Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo's peaceful neighborhood of Azabu is the place to go for impressive, Michelin-starred cuisine. Not only is it home to Azabu Kadowaki, but there is also another three-starred restaurant in its midst: Sazenka. Unlike Kadowaki, though, Sazenka offers a fusion of Japanese and Chinese cuisine. The chef, Tomoya Kawada, has long been fascinated with Chinese food and tea culture, so it fits that his restaurant is a tribute to the country's long-held culinary traditions.
Customers have praised the Chinese tea pairings, the careful attention to detail, the relaxing atmosphere, and the friendly service. So it makes sense that it has made the World's 50 Best Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list twice. In 2024, it was ranked number 39, and in 2025, it moved up to 34. The pricing is steep, of course. For example, a special crab course with alcohol drink pairing, enjoyed in a private room, was listed at 244,000 yen (that's about $1,560 USD). The special course, without the crab, was 205,000 yen (just over $1,300).
sazenka.com
+81 50-3188-8819
4-7-5 Minamiazabu, Minato-ku, Tokyo, 106-0047, Japan
Alchemist - Copenhagen, Denmark
According to the Michelin guide, this two-starred Copenhagen restaurant is more like a theater than an eatery. With each dish, customers can expect a show. This tracks perfectly, because Alchemist, founded by chef Rasmus Munk, is actually based in an old set-building workshop.
Customers have praised the restaurant's commitment to fun, surreality, and, of course, exceptional food. "For a few hours, we were completely immersed in a world of beautiful madness and we simply didn't want it to end," wrote one Google reviewer. Some reviewers recall being served snowballs that taste like tomatoes, glow-in-the-dark drinks, and even herbs in the shape of Hans Christian Andersen's face.
To state the obvious, an experience like this isn't cheap. The standard Alchemist Experience is 5,600 Danish krone, which is just over $880. That's without wine pairings, though; the cheapest of which is 2,000 Danish krone (around $316). If you want to go all out, there's also the option of The Sommelier Table. It's 16,600 Danish krone (around $2,600), but everything is carefully selected just for you from the Alchemist's own wine cellar.
alchemist.dk
+45 31 71 61 61
Refshalevej 173C, Copenhagen, 1432 K, Denmark
Restaurant Guy Savoy - Paris, France
Have you ever wanted to visit the best restaurant in the world? According to La Liste, you can find it in Paris. Well, one of them anyway. There are actually 10 restaurants that share the gourmet dining guide's almost-perfect score of 99.5, which is calculated based on online reviews and professional critic opinions. But one of them is Restaurant Guy Savoy, founded by chef Guy Savoy, of course. Since the 1980s, this two-starred Parisian fine-dining spot has been committed to the highest standard of classic French cuisine.
Customer reviews praise everything from the warm, welcoming vibe to the scenic views to the refined, elegant food. This spot is the opposite of Alchemist. It's more about understated beauty and quality than over-the-top performance. But much like the prestigious Copenhagen restaurant, Restaurant Guy Savoy's prices are out of this world. The 13-course set menu of Colours, Textures, and Flavours is priced at 740 euros (around $873 USD) without drinks.
That said, it's worth noting that the tasting menu price is for the whole table rather than per person, like many of the other restaurants on this list. The restaurant also offers an a la carte menu, which offers dishes like Normandy scallops with sea foam for 145 euros ($171 USD) or lobster for 210 euros (nearly $250).
guysavoy.com
+33 1 43 80 40 61
11 quai de Conti, Paris, 75006, France
Le Cinq - Paris, France
If you've ever dreamed of dining in a Parisian palace, Le Cinq can make it happen. The three-starred restaurant is housed inside the Four Seasons George V, which is one of only 12 Palaces in the city. But before we go any further, we ought to tell you that, in this context, a Palace actually refers to the most prestigious honor in French hospitality. It's more a mark of excellence than one of royalty, but should be respected all the same.
The Four Seasons George V is the epitome of luxury, with three Michelin keys itself. Of course, it is also home to three Michelin-starred restaurants, including Le Cinq. Those who have dined there say the food is innovative yet elegant, and the service leaves nothing to be desired. Some have criticized the small portion sizes and the prices, though.
The tasting menu, dubbed The Epicurean Escape of Christian Le Squer, is 620 euros (about $732 USD), excluding drinks. There is the option to choose a la carte, but the cheapest starter available is 120 euros (nearly $105). Still, of course, this isn't a place you visit when you want to budget. It's designed for pure indulgence. As well as three Michelin stars, Le Cinq also has the Michelin Passion Dessert award, reserved only for the best pastry chefs, for its sweet menu.
fourseasons.com/paris/dining/restaurants/le_cinq
+33 1 49 52 71 54
Four Seasons Hotel George V, 31 avenue George-V, Paris, 75008, France
Ciel Blue - Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Caviar is the epitome of luxurious, high-end cuisine. Less than one kilogram of the most expensive variety in the world, harvested from the Iranian beluga, often sells for more than $20,000. So, of course, a restaurant that specializes in caviar is going to be one of the most expensive eateries on the planet. But Ciel Blue in Amsterdam is not so elite that it would charge thousands of dollars for one plate. The two-starred restaurant, which boasts panoramic views of the city thanks to its location on the 23rd floor of Hotel Okura, charges 595 euros (about $700 USD) for its Caviar Experience.
The caviar is a key draw for many diners at Ciel Blue, but it's far from the only reason that customers love this Michelin-starred spot. It also serves dishes like seabass, pigeon, and steak. People have also praised the views, of course, as well as the friendly service, the wine selection, and the warm atmosphere. Some criticized the vegetarian options, though, and a couple of people said the raw food made them feel unwell. That said, overall, this restaurant draws mostly five-star reviews.
cielbleu.nl
+31 20 678 7450
Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, Amsterdam, 1072 LH, Netherlands
The Fat Duck - Berkshire, U.K.
If you're familiar with triple-cooked fries, you're familiar with Heston Blumenthal. The renowned British chef actually invented this dish (now a staple of the U.K. pub scene) in the early 1990s, just a few years before he opened The Fat Duck, his three-Michelin-star restaurant, in Berkshire.
If you dine there, you probably won't be served triple-cooked fries, but you will be treated to a range of weird and wonderful, Willy Wonka-esque creations. Think bacon and egg cereal (yes, really), a crab and passionfruit 99 (which is a twist on the classic British ice cream in a cone, but with seafood), and the Sound of the Sea. The latter is a multi-sensory experience; as well as a box of edible sand and shellfish, customers get a conch shell with headphones playing seagulls chirping and waves crashing.
Similar to Copenhagen's Alchemist, The Fat Duck is more than just food. It's a whole experience. So, of course, it's expensive. You can expect to pay between 225 and 450 GBP (that's between around $305 and $609 USD) per person. If there are two of you dining, the cost is likely to exceed $1,000. That said, diners say it's worth it. "There are no words to describe the experience," said one Google reviewer. "My dinner last night at The Fat Duck was truly beyond anything I have ever experienced," added another. "It was mind-blowing."
thefatduck.co.uk
+44 1628 580333
High Street, Bray, SL6 2AQ, United Kingdom
La Vague d'Or - Saint Tropez, France
As you might expect from a three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Saint-Tropez, La Vague d'Or excels in Mediterranean cuisine. Situated in the luxury Cheval Blanc hotel and run by renowned French chef Arnaud Donckele, the restaurant is known for its local fish dishes, but its specially curated menus also make impressive use of land ingredients, like meat and seasonal vegetables.
As you'd expect for the South of France, La Vague d'Or, which opens during the summer months, isn't a cheap date. The Epicurean Adventure tasting menu with local cheese is 510 euros (about $602 USD), for example. Wine pairings are extra, at 250 euros (which is just under $300).
But many customers who have dined at La Vague d'Or claim it is one of the best establishments on the whole French Riviera. They have praised the refined cuisine, the artistic presentation of local ingredients, and the welcoming service staff. "For those who seek more than food, and instead crave emotion, memory, and beauty on a plate, Le Vague d'Or delivers with quiet grandeur," reads one Google review.
chevalblanc.com/en/maison/st-tropez/restaurants-and-bars/la-vague-d-or-st-tropez/
+33 4 94 55 91 00
Plage de la Bouillabaisse, Saint-Tropez, 83990, France