10 Of The Most Expensive Michelin-Starred Restaurants Across The Globe

If you're searching for a place to eat, and you see the word "Michelin" mentioned, you know you're in for a treat. Introduced a century ago, a Michelin star is a universal symbol of culinary greatness. If a restaurant has two Michelin stars, that means the food is not just good, it's full of a chef's unique personality, too. Three Michelin stars? That's pure excellence.

Because of the skill and talent involved, you don't expect Michelin-starred restaurants to be cheap (although there are certainly some more affordable starred eateries out there). But some really do break the bank when it comes to tasting menus and wine pairings. If you've ever wondered what the most expensive Michelin-starred restaurants across the globe are like (and how much they actually charge), you've come to the right place.

Join us as we feast our way from Japan to Europe at some of the world's most expensive Michelin-starred eateries on the planet. All prices and conversions were current at the time of writing.