The Trick To Pairing Wine At The French Laundry Without Spending A Fortune

The Michelin-starred-studded institution, The French Laundry is one of those culinary destinations worth a financial splurge, but the ceiling is likely far higher than you imagine. It's a spot where even the tasting menu can set you back a few Benjamins, and that's before any drinks are consumed. If you'd like to enjoy your meal with a glass or two of wine and experience vintages that complement each course, you have options beyond shelling out for bottles. TFL's wine program has become a highlight of the establishment, and the considerable menu of wines has achieved legendary status among those in the know about its offerings.

Though one would expect The French Laundry's wine menu to be strictly bottle-focused, the restaurant offers over two dozen wine blends that can be purchased by the glass, ranging from $10 to $150 per. If one will simply not adequately wet your whistle, you can jump up to the half-bottle, whole bottle, or 3-bottle tiers, the price of which is astonishingly variable but justified for those who can appreciate the difference (including a 1945 Krug Reims and series of Screaming Eagle Napa Valley bottles that approach or are above 20k). But if you're watching your wallet and want to sample a few different wines, wines-by-the-glass is a prudent course of action.