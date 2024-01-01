The British Chef Who Invented Triple-Cooked Fries

We have chef Heston Blumenthal to thank for the invention of french fries that have been repeatedly cooked to golden, crunchy perfection. The British chef took it upon himself to master the art of a crispy exterior that would house a warm, fluffy french fry without turning into a soggy disappointment once cooled. Thanks to Blumenthal's perseverance, triple-cooked fries can now be found in pubs and restaurants around the world.

"To rethink the chip, it's not a bad thing to be associated with," he admitted to Michelin Guide. "It was the first dish I ever created. It does have a special place in my heart." In 1992, Blumenthal's experiments to create a crispy fry resulted in tinkering with different kinds of starches, potatoes, temperatures, and oils. The results of his efforts evolved into a three-step cooking process that Blumenthal identified as the crunchiest, most satisfying fry. Triple-cooked chips were subsequently born, bypassing more traditional french fry recipes that would simply fry potatoes at lower temperatures before deep frying them to serve.