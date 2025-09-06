The World's Most Expensive Caviar Can Go For More Than $20,000

Caviar might be expensive, but Almas is in a league of its own. There are several reasons for this discrepancy in price tags. Firstly, beluga sturgeon are rare — one of the main differences between beluga and osetra caviar is its higher costs due to limited availability. Secondly, Almas doesn't just rely on this notoriously elusive species as not all Iranian belugas are deemed "suitable." To qualify as Almas caviar, the Iranian beluga must carry a rare albino mutation and must be between 60-100 years old. Needless to say, that's like searching for a needle in a haystack.

Albino belugas look pretty dramatic — picture: a 20-foot-long white fish with pink eyes — and it's clear why their rarity drives prices so aggressively. It's challenging to guarantee availability, which is why this caviar is such a rare and unstable presence even on the most luxurious Michelin menus. Between its high quality and mythical existence, it cuts a really tantalizing presence in the industry. To further drive appeal, Almas caviar is often packaged in gold or silver tins.

For those who can't afford $20,000 for a kilogram of caviar, rest assured that it's not the most advisable choice anyway. Due to serious sustainability concerns, many customers are already exploring alternative options. No-kill and vegan caviar are replacements for the real thing. Since the sky-high price of Almas is a red flag for sturgeon conservation, let your wallet breathe a sigh of relief.